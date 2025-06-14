Warriors’ Interest In Bobby Portis Linked To History With Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be a team interested in Bobby Portis if the Milwaukee Bucks forward elects to decline his player option.

The Warriors’ interest is linked to Steve Kerr being a fan of Portis after their time working together with Team USA. Portis was a member of the Team USA 2023 FIFA World Cup roster. This is according to league insider Jake Fischer for The Stein Line.

Portis has a player option worth $13.5M and is expected to be heavily pursued by several teams if he becomes a free agent.

Golden State’s current front court consists of Draymond Green, Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Kevon Looney is an unrestricted free agent this summer. He has had preliminary discussions with the front office about a possible return.

From a Bucks perspective, the expectation is that Milwaukee will do everything it can to bring Portis back if Giannis Antetokounmpo confirms his intention to remain with the organization.

Portis played 49 regular season games this season, averaging 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He shot 46.6 percent from the field including 36.5 percent from three. He was suspended for 25 games without pay for violating the league’s anti-drug policy.

The 30 year old has spent the last five seasons in Milwaukee. During that time, he has established himself as one of the better reserve players in the league.

Portis Would Fit Warriors Nicely

It’s easy to see the fit between Portis and the Warriors.

Golden State is lacking in size and toughness on the interior. The team could also use more options when it comes to spacing the floor with both Green and Jimmy Butler on the team. Portis can check all of those boxes.

Sure, Portis may not be able to handle the burly seven-footers of the league, but it’d be a notable upgrade from Post or Jackson-Davis.

Even from an intangibles standpoint, Portis would appear to be a snug fit. He has the edge to his game that Green and Butler enjoy having on their side. There’s also the championship pedigree from having won a title with the Bucks in 2021.

NBA free agency begins June 30th at 6:00 p.m. EST.