Warriors Interested In Sign-And-Trade For Josh Giddey

In a recent live stream for Bleacher Report, NBA insider Jake Fischer discussed the current contract stalemate between both the Chicago Bulls with Josh Giddey and the Golden State Warriors with Jonathan Kuminga.

Warriors, Bulls Could Agree To Double Sign-And-Trade

Fischer reported Thursday that Golden State has expressed interest in a double sign-and-trade that could solve both clubs’ financial predicaments simultaneously.

“I can report that there have been multiple teams that have reached out to Josh Giddey’s representation about having interest in [him],” Fischer said.

“Golden State is one of them. Golden State would be interested, depending on how the machinations would go, in some kind of Josh Giddey-Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade, to my understanding.”

However, a sign-and-trade requires both sides to agree to the transaction, and Fischer noted that “The Bulls have been telling teams that they don’t want to talk sign-and-trade.”

Although Fischer added that Chicago does have a longstanding interest in Kuminga, it’s unclear to what length they’re willing to go to acquire him from the Warriors.

Bulls Inquired About Jonathan Kuminga In The Past

The Bulls have yet to make an “aggressive pursuit” of Kuminga, but they did inquire about him in the past.

“They made outreach to Golden State early in the offseason about Kuminga, they’ve talked about Kuminga in various trade conversations with the Warriors in the past when Golden State was checking in on Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso and other things,” Fischer said.

Since Golden State extended a one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer to Kuminga, the Warriors have no obligation to move on from him unless Kuminga presses the issue and refuses to sign.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Warriors reportedly have “zero interest” in trade offers the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings have made for Kuminga.

The Bulls could be Kuminga’s last hope as his qualifying offer deadline is Oct. 1.

“There still is some hope from Kuminga’s side that the Bulls could factor into his situation right now, and there is also some hope to my understanding from Kuminga’s side that if he were to take the qualifying offer and reach unrestricted free agency next year, the Bulls… are going to be major players with cap space,” Fischer added.

Josh Giddey Seeking Five-Year, $150 Million Contract

Giddey, meanwhile, has been seeking a five-year, $150 million deal similar to that of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs. That would give the four-year veteran $30 million annually.

“He wants to get a deal done to stay in Chicago, and the Bulls want him as a foundation piece, especially after helping the Thunder to an NBA title by giving them guard Alex Caruso for Giddey last offseason,” Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported last month.

“They are somewhere between $8 million to $10 million per year apart.”

Per Spotrac, Giddey signed a four-year, $27.21 million rookie-scale contract in August 2021. He earned $6.58 million in 2023-24 and $8.35 million this past season. Both salaries are club options.