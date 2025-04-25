Warriors’ Jimmy Butler Avoids Fracture, Structural Damage After Fall

Golden State Warriors superstar Jimmy Butler has avoided any fracture or structural damage to the pelvic region, an MRI revealed. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

He has been formally diagnosed with a deep glute muscle contusion and so is still in “serious jeopardy” of missing Game 3 against the Houston Rockets. Ultimately, Butler avoiding a fracture is considered the best case scenario.

NBA insider Chris Haynes also reported that the injury is one that “can be managed.”

Butler injured himself in Game 2 when he was accidentally undercut while going for a rebound. He landed on his back with force and was visibly in pain immediately.

Game 3 is Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Warriors’ Playoff Hopes Hang In The Balance

Houston already showed it is up to the task of beating a Warriors team without Butler.

Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun took complete control and there’s only so much Steph Curry can do. Jonathan Kuminga saw his first minutes of the postseason and one would expect that trend to continue.

One would also expect that Brandon Podziemski is available to play after leaving Game 2 due to an illness.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had spoken with the media prior to Butler’s MRI, expressing that the team will have to “rethink everything” if Butler is absent.

If there is a saving grace in the upcoming two games, though, it’s that the series shifts to Golden State.

Outside of Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Steven Adams, the Rockets are a team very short on playoff experience. How the majority of the team responds to its first road playoff atmosphere will be very interesting to see.

While Game 3 is Saturday, Game 4 would follow quickly after on Monday.

The Rockets will know getting a win in Game 3 would put Golden State in a must-win scenario for Game 4. The series will head back to Houston for Game 5.