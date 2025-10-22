Warriors’ Jimmy Butler has a bet with Draymond Green that his free-throw percentage will beat Steph Curry

Steph Curry and the Warriors were on the road to begin the 2025-26 season. They had a matchup vs. Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the end, Golden State walked away with a 119-109 victory vs. the Lakers, who were without LeBron James. Leading the way for the Warriors on Tuesday evening was Jimmy Butler with 31 points. After the win, Butler spoke with reporters and shared that he has a bet with Draymond Green this season. Butler has bet Green that his free-throw percentage will be higher than Steph Curry’s in 2025-26.

Who will have a higher free-throw percentage this season, Steph Curry or Jimmy Butler?

Jimmy Butler has a bet with Draymond Green that he will have a better free throw percentage than Steph Curry this season “Probably a bad bet.” Butler went 16-of-16 tonight. Curry went 8-of-8. pic.twitter.com/EzmjRiqbKp — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 22, 2025



At the 2024-25 deadline, Golden State traded with Miami to acquire six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler. As long as the Warriors have Steph Curry on their roster, they believe their championship window is open. That’s why the team made a win-now move and traded for Butler. It proved to be a worthwhile move last season, and the team hopes it pays off again in 2025-26. On opening night, Jimmy Butler led the team with 31 points. He also finished the game with five rebounds, four assists, and one steal.

After Golden State’s win, Jimmy Butler spoke with reporters. He told them that he had a bet with teammate Draymond Green for the year. Butler believes his free-throw percentage will be higher than Steph Curry’s in 2025-26. The veteran forward said it was “Probably a bad bet.” However, Butler went 16-16 from the free-throw line on Tuesday night. Steph Curry went 8-8.

🏀 TUESDAY’S FINAL SCORES 🏀 Jimmy Butler III’s GSW career-high (31 PTS) powers the @warriors to victory on opening night! Stephen Curry: 23 PTS, 4 AST, 3 STL, 3 3PM

Jonathan Kuminga: 17 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 4 3PM

Buddy Hield: 17 PTS, 5 3PM

Luka Dončić: 43 PTS, 12 REB, 9 AST, 2… https://t.co/jDA4BiWL4w pic.twitter.com/1sGGqazW7v — NBA (@NBA) October 22, 2025

Through one game, no player has the upper edge on free-throw percentage. In reality, this is a friendly competition between teammates. Unless Jimmy Butler has the best free-throw shooting season of his career, it will be tough to be Curry. Over 15 seasons, Butler shoots .844% from the charity stripe. That’s well over the league average, which is near 78.4%.

However, he is competing with the player who has the highest statistical free-throw percentage in NBA history. Steph Curry is in his 17th professional season and averages .912% from the free-throw line. He’s led the league in free-throw percentage five times. That includes .933% in 2024-25. Warriors fans love to see that they have two players who can hit clutch free throws in 2025-26.