Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga Fined $35K For Actions Toward Official

The NBA issued a $35,000 fine to Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga for the actions that led to his ejection late in the first half of a preseason win in Portland on Tuesday night. The league fined the former first-rounder for “making inappropriate contact with and continuing to pursue a game official.”

Jonathan Kuminga Lost His Temper After Right Ankle Mishap

Kuminga was upset after he didn’t receive a whistle on a shot attempt with seven seconds left in the second quarter. He stumbled after he got tripped from behind on the same right ankle that he badly injured last season.

Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija accidentally stepped on it, causing Kuminga to lose his temper.

After missing the layup, Kuminga immediately went after nearby official Rodney Mott, and the 23-year-old was spotted clapping in Mott’s face.

Moments later, Mott ejected Kuminga.

Jonathan Kuminga told me the aspect of the no-call that set him off (and led to his first career ejection) was the trip/clip of his right ankle from behind. Same ankle he badly injured last season. Gave him a concerning flashback. Was hurting a bit postgame but said he’s fine. pic.twitter.com/uLqjqGRlI3 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 15, 2025

After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he “kind of liked [the ejection], actually” because he has been searching for more aggressive energy from Kuminga.

“He got fouled,” Kerr said. “It was a frustration play. I have no problem with it. He deserved the foul. He was getting fouled quite a bit. It was a physical game.

“I wasn’t surprised he got ejected because he kind of got right in [Mott’s] face. You can’t do that. They are going to eject you if you do that.”

Kuminga Re-Signed With Warriors

Following a prolonged contract stalemate this past summer, Kuminga returned to the Warriors on a two-year, $46.8 million contract earlier this month, arriving at training camp a couple days late.

His deal includes a 2026-27 team option in the second year.

The club option in the second year is designed for either Golden State or another team if and when Kuminga is traded during the 2025-26 season. As part of the deal, he also waived his inherent no-trade clause.

Kuminga’s exhibition play thus far has been nothing out of the ordinary, but he did enough to impress Kerr after finishing with seven points, six rebounds, and four assists against the Trail Blazers.

“The way he ran on [the ejection] play, the activity he played with, the rebounding,” Kerr said. “That’s the JK who can really help our team, I loved the way he played. I love the fire, the passion, I don’t mind the ejection at all.”

The Warriors visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 21 to open their 2025-26 season.