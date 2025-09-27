The Golden State Warriors and restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga reportedly have yet to discuss pushing back the qualifying offer deadline, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

Jonathan Kuminga Has Until Oct. 1 To Sign Qualifying Offer

The Warriors tendered Kuminga a $7.9 million qualifying offer in June, making the 6-foot-8 wing a restricted free agent, but the two sides have been unable to reach an agreement on a new deal.

Kuminga’s qualifying offer deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 1.

“Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors have had no discussions about pushing back his deadline to accept the qualifying offer,” Fischer reported Saturday.

Kuminga also skipped a Golden State workout minicamp organized by fellow teammate Jimmy Butler, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday on NBA Today.

Charania said Warriors players were working out in San Diego, but Kuminga was the only player missing from last season’s squad. Without a contract, there’s no incentive for him to attend any team functions.

Warriors Presented Three Separate Contract Offers To Kuminga

In addition, ESPN’s Anthony Slater and Charania reported last week that Golden State had previously presented Kuminga with three separate contract offers.

The most lucrative was a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option on the third season. It guarantees Kuminga $48.3 million in the first two seasons.

Kuminga was also presented a two-year, $45 million deal with a team option on the second season and a three-year, $54 million deal without options. Kuminga, however, rejected those proposals.

If Kuminga signs the qualifying offer, he’d be giving up more than $40 million in guaranteed money over the next two seasons, but it would grant him a no-trade clause in his deal and make him an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Stalemate Has Prevented Golden State From Signing Free Agents

More importantly, the prolonged contract stalemate between Kuminga and the Warriors has prevented the Western Conference contender from signing free agents this offseason.

So Golden State has to be getting antsy at this point, as training camp starts Monday.

“You can certainly understand why the Warriors don’t want to wait one second longer than they have to at this point. Their long-planned signings of Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II — and possibly Seth Curry as well — have been on hold because of the Kuminga stalemate,” Fischer added.

“If it indeed lasts until Wednesday, Golden State will have to conduct its first two days of training camp practices with various players missing.”

Golden State’s first preseason game is set for Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors will then visit the Lakers on Oct. 21 to open their 2025-26 season.