Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga is prepared to sign a $7.9 million qualifying offer

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

September 04, 2025

On Thursday, September 4, Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas signed a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer. He was the first of four restricted free agents to sign a qualifying offer ahead of 2025-26. 

With training camp starting in a few weeks, teams are eager to sign their respective restricted free agents. Jonathan Kuminga remains unsigned by the Warriors this offseason. NBA insiders reported that Kuminga doesn’t feel valued by Golden State. He is reportedly willing to sign a one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer. Kuminga would have a no-trade clause in 2025-26 and would become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

Jonathan Kuminga is likely to play his final season with the Warriors in 2025-26


The 2025 offseason has been a standoff between Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors. Golden State offered the 22-year-old a two-year, $45 million extension this offseason. However, insiders have stated that the team wanted him to sign that deal and then trade him soon after. Golden State’s former first-round pick will not let it play out that way. Instead of accepting the two-year deal, Kuminga is likely to sign a one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer.

This would give Kuminga the power in 2025-26. He would have a no-trade clause with the Warriors. Additionally, he would become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Jonathan Kuminga has told league insiders that he wants to feel valued by Golden State. Brett Sigel reported that the Warriors “haven’t given him ample reasons to want to stay.

Is signing a $7.9 million qualifying offer the right decision for Kuminga this offseason? If his goal is to stay with the Warriors this season and become a free agent, it’s the perfect plan. Say Kuminga does sign the qualifying offer. That will not guarentee he gets paid fairly next offseason. Golden State tried trading Kuminga this offseason, but there was not much action around the league.

During the 2025 playoffs, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr benched Jonathan Kuminga. In his four seasons with Golden State, Kerr and Kuminga have had a rocky relationship. That’s led to scattered playing time for the young forward. He’s played in 258 games for the Warriors and has made 84 starts. Jonathan Kuminga will bet on himself if he signs the qualifying offer ahead of 2025-26. How much playing time will Steve Kerr give him in the upcoming season?