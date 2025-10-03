Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will wear No. 1 instead of the familiar No. 00 he donned during his first four seasons with the NBA franchise, according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

Jonathan Kuminga Ended Contract Stalemate

This news comes in the wake of Kuminga inking a two-year, $48.5 million contract to return to the Warriors, agent Aaron Turner of Verus Basketball told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday.

The deal includes a team option in the second year that is designed for either Golden State or another team if and when Kuminga is traded during the upcoming season.

Breaking: Ending a summer-long stalemate, Jonathan Kuminga has agreed to a two-year, $48.5 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, agent Aaron Turner told ESPN. The deal has a team option designed for the contract to be ripped up and renegotiated next summer. pic.twitter.com/Xnklx7O0DD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 30, 2025

Jonathan Kuminga at his first practice. pic.twitter.com/oggDPuwO66 — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) October 2, 2025



Before Wednesday’s qualifying offer deadline, Kuminga chose the two-year deal over a proposal of three years and $75 million so he can maintain control of his NBA future.

Both sides understand the likelihood of “exploring trades” when Kuminga is eligible to be moved in mid-January, per Charania. As part of the deal, he is waiving his inherent no-trade clause.

Warriors Presented Three Separate Deals To Kuminga

Last month, Slater and Charania reported that Golden State had previously presented Kuminga with three separate contract offers to help resolve his restricted free agency stalemate.

The most lucrative was a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option on the third season. It would have guaranteed Kuminga $48.3 million in the first two seasons.

Kuminga was also presented a two-year, $45 million deal with a team option on the second season and a three-year, $54 million deal without options.

Despite Golden State’s efforts to bring him back, Kuminga rejected those proposals.

Kuminga, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft, averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 24.3 minutes per contest in 47 games (10 starts) last season. The 6-foot-8 wing is entering his fifth season this fall. Golden State Signed Melton, Horford, Payton, Curry

After Kuminga signed his contract, the Warriors were able to officially complete the signings of free agents De’Anthony Melton, Al Horford, Gary Payton II, and Seth Curry.

Melton is expected to miss the first week of the upcoming season, as he rehabs from his ACL tear.

The USC product signed a one-year, $12.8 million contract with the Warriors during the 2024 offseason, but he appeared in just six games last season before tearing his left ACL on Nov. 12.

Golden State traded Melton to the Brooklyn Nets in December.

Horford, meanwhile, spent the past four seasons with the Boston Celtics and is now entering his 19th season.

In 60 games (42 starts) with Boston last season, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 27.7 minutes per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field, 36.3% from 3-point range, and a career-best 89.5% at the foul line.