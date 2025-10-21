Horford’s Role Adjusted Before Season Tip-Off

The Golden State Warriors made one of the most notable veteran signings of the offseason by adding 39-year-old center Al Horford on a two-year, $11.6 million deal. His experience, leadership, and defensive versatility were expected to give the team a frontcourt boost.

However, according to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson, Horford will not play in both games of any back-to-back this season. “Steve Kerr makes it very clear Al Horford will never play both games of a back-to-back this season,” Johnson wrote on X. “The plan is to look a week ahead at the schedule in collaboration with Al and Rick Celebrini.”

At his age, the decision isn’t surprising, but it raises new questions about how Golden State will handle depth and fatigue throughout a long season.

Quality Over Quantity

Horford has remained remarkably durable for a player in his late 30s, appearing in at least 60 games in each of the past four seasons. Still, Golden State has 16 back-to-backs on its 2025–26 schedule, meaning Horford will automatically miss at least eight games.

The Warriors are betting on efficiency. Similar to Joel Embiid’s load management approach, the team is prioritizing Horford’s health for key moments rather than maximizing appearances. He’s still expected to start on opening night, but the rotation behind him will be tested. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post are the next options at center, though neither brings the same rim protection or veteran presence Horford offers.

Bench Depth Concerns Grow

The Warriors’ front office had little financial flexibility this summer, with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Jonathan Kuminga taking up most of the cap space. They added Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II, but also had to waive Seth Curry due to budget constraints.

Nick San Miguel of Blue Man Hoop noted that Golden State’s bench could be a “downfall,” especially when stars sit out for rest or injuries. “There are going to be games where the Warriors have to win without their stars,” he wrote, pointing to young players like Brandon Podziemski and Kuminga as key to surviving those stretches.

The Challenge Ahead

ESPN’s Kevin Pelton projected the Warriors to win 56 games this season, a total that hinges on health and strong performances from their bench. Horford’s rest plan makes sense strategically, but it also leaves Kerr with a thinner rotation on short turnarounds.

The Warriors may have added experience this offseason—but managing that experience could determine how far they go.