Warriors Make $7.9M Qualifying Offer For Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors have officially tendered a $7.9 million qualifying offer for Jonathan Kuminga. The offer confirms Kuminga’s status as a restricted free agent beginning June 30.

As a restricted free agent, the Warriors will have the right to match any offer sheet that Kuminga agrees to with another team. They will also have the ability to execute a sign-and-trade as well.

Kuminga was the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft but opportunities have not been easy to come by under head coach Steve Kerr. Kuminga recently said that he wants a situation where he can explore and showcase what he can do with an expanded offensive role.

The 22 year old primarily came off the bench this past season, averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

He teased some of his potential in an expanded role in the playoffs. Given increased opportunity after Steph Curry got injured, Kuminga averaged 20.8 points on 54.3 percent shooting including 42.1 percent shooting from three against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The team most likely to pry him away is the Brooklyn Nets since they have significant cap room this summer.

Warriors Following Necessary Steps With Kuminga

At the end of the day, whether Golden State sees a fit with Kuminga or not, they have to re-sign him.

Allowing the seventh pick in the draft to leave in free agency without any type of return would be poor roster management. GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. will look to — at the very least — execute a sign-and-trade with some type of return.

Nets GM Sean Marks has a history of signing restricted free agents to big offer sheets and pushing their previous team to the limit. What that limit is with Golden State is what we have to wait and see.

Free agency begins June 30 at 6:00 p.m. EST.