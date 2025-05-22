Warriors’ Moses Moody Undergoes Thumb Surgery

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody underwent right thumb surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL).

Having undergone the procedure early enough, Moody is expected to make a full recovery before training camp.

The 22 year old started 34 games this season, establishing himself in the starting lineup after Jimmy Butler was acquired.

Struggling to shoot the ball in the first two games of the playoffs, though, head coach Steve Kerr benched him. Moody shot just 35 percent from the field for the postseason.

During the regular season, Moody averaged 9.8 points and played very good defense. As a starter, Moody averaged 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 steals. He shot 44.9 percent from the field including 39.6 percent from three.

“I thought the picture became much clearer for Moses after the [Butler] trade,” Kerr said. “The last couple years there was a clear overlap with Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses. The trade sort of solidified Moses’ spot as on-ball defender, 3-point shooter, playing off of other guys.

“I thought for the first time in his four years here, everything became simpler and was clarified, and he did a great job within that.”

Can Moody Be Key Rotation Piece Next Season?

If the injury is the primary reason for Moody’s shooting struggles, the Warriors have plenty of reason to believe in Moody.

After the Butler acquisition, Golden State’s best lineup featured Moody, Butler, Steph Curry, Brandon Podziemski and Draymond Green. That quintent started 21 games together and produced a plus-16.4 net rating.

Jonathan Kuminga was injured when Butler was first acquired and Kerr opted to have more spacing on the court.

Another lineup that thrived was Moody, Butler, Podziemski, Green, and Quinten Post. In 125 minutes, they produced a plus-16.0 net rating. The success of Butler with other players when Curry was resting became a key component of the Warriors’ success.

What happens with Kuminga — a restricted free agent this summer — will have a trickle down effect on Moody. In fact, not just him but the rest of the rotation.

Kuminga showed his scoring potential when Curry got injured in the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors would not want to lose him for nothing.