Warriors’ Moses Moody will miss the remainder of the preseason due to a calf injury

In the 2025-26 preseason, the Warriors have played three games. The team is 2-1, and Golden State lost 126-116 to the Lakers on Sunday, October 12.

During that contest, the Warriors were without SG Moses Moody. He started each of Golden State’s first two preseason games. However, he was unavailable on Sunday due to a calf injury. NBA insider Anthony Slater reported that Moses Moody will miss the remainder of the preseason for Golden State. The team is hopeful Moody will be available for their first game on October 21 vs. the Lakers.

Moses Moody is dealing with a calf injury ahead of the 2025-26 season

Moses Moody will miss the final three preseason games with a left calf issue, per Kerr. Warriors are hopeful he can get back in time for the regular season opener. Moody hurt it in practice recently. “Not too concerned,” Kerr said. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 13, 2025



With the 14th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the Warriors selected Moses Moody out of Arkansas. He won a championship with Golden State as a rookie during the 2022 playoffs. Over four professional seasons, Moody has appeared in 255 games and made 57 starts for the Warriors. During his 2024-25 campaign, Moody played in 74 of the Warriors’ 82 games and made 34 starts. Moses Mooday averaged a career-high 22.3 minutes and 9.8 points per game.

By mid-February in the 2024-25 season, Moses Moody earned a full-time starting role from head coach Steve Kerr. Throughout the 2025-26 preseason, Moody has retained that starting spot. During Golden State’s third preseason game on Sunday, Moses Moody was unavailable. The 23-year-old is currently dealing with a calf injury. It was announced that Moody will miss the remainder of the preseason for the Warriors.

Moses Moody To Miss Remainder Of Preseason Due To Left Calf Injury https://t.co/EQa4WlImVv — RealGM (@RealGM) October 13, 2025

In the 2024 offseason, the Warriors signed Moses Moody to a three-year, $45 million extension. The 2025-26 season is the first year that the deal kicks in for Moody. Head coach Steve Kerr reported that Moody will be re-evaluated in one week. Golden State is being cautious with Moody’s injury one week ahead of the regular season.

Moses Moody reportedly suffered a calf injury at practice. If he is unavailable for Golden State’s first game, the Warriors have several players they could turn to. Brandin Poziesmki and Jonathan Kuminga are more than capable of starting. Moses Moody would love to be available for the Warriors on October 21. It would be the first time in his professional career that he is a starter on opening night. Additionally, the Warriors are eager for a third consecutive win to begin the season. Will Moses Moody be available for Golden State?