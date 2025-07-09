Warriors Named ‘Strong Contender’ To Sign De’Anthony Melton

The Golden State Warriors are a “strong contender” to bring back De’Anthony Melton in free agency, NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Tuesday.

Warriors Could Sign De’Anthony Melton After Moving Jonathan Kuminga

Melton signed a one-year, $12.8 million deal with the Warriors last offseason, but he played only six games for the team before undergoing season-ending surgery on a partially torn left ACL in December.

NBA insider Jake Fischer previously reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were “widely expected” to sign Melton. Lakers insider Jovan Buha then said Monday that there was now “more buzz with him and the Warriors.”

Despite rumors mounting in league circles, Buha added that the Warriors’ pursuit of Melton could be “on hold” because of their ongoing talks with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

Golden State will be able to match any offer sheet that Kuminga signs with another team after issuing him a $7.9 million qualifying offer.

No Significant Traction Between Golden State, Kuminga

However, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported Sunday that there has been “no significant traction” between the Warriors and Kuminga, and Golden State is still asking for a “promising young player plus a first-round pick in return” for the 22-year-old.

The Kings “floated” an offer to Golden State that included point guard Devin Carter, forward Dario Saric, and two second-round picks.

League sources, though, said Warriors viewed Sacramento’s offer as a “buy-low attempt” and weren’t interested in moving forward with the deal.

The Brooklyn Nets are the only team that can offer Kuminga a starting salary of $20 million or more, but the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are the “two likeliest outside suitors,” according to Slater.

Warriors May Be Able To Add Melton, Al Horford

Depending on the financial results of a future Kuminga deal, the Warriors could potentially have access to both the $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception and the $5.1 million bi-annual exception, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

This means the Warriors would be able to sign both Melton and former Boston Celtics center Al Horford, who is reportedly “destined” to join Golden State this summer, according to Stein.

In 60 games (42 starts) with Boston last season, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 27.7 minutes per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field, 36.3% from deep, and a career-best 89.5% at the foul line.

Earlier this month, Stein and Fischer called Horford the Warriors’ “top target” in free agency. The 39-year-old recently completed a two-year, $19.5 million contract with the Celtics.

Celtics general manager Brad Stevens said Tuesday that it was “unlikely” Horford would return to Boston as the team intends to stay below the second apron.