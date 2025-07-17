Warriors Predicted To Sign Both Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton

The Golden State Warriors have yet to add a player since the NBA’s free agency negotiating window opened on June 30, eventually, but they are rumored to sign both Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton this summer.

NBA Insider Expects Warriors To Sign Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton

Despite the contract stalemate between Golden State and restricted free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga, whenever a deal is reached, NBA insider Marc Stein expects the Warriors to add those two veteran free agents.

“My expectation is that one way or another, the Warriors are going to end up with both [Al] Horford and [De’Anthony] Melton on their roster,” Stein said Tuesday on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs.”

The Warriors had also expressed interest in Bradley Beal.

The three-time All-Star, however, agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and reportedly plans to join the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option after he clears waivers.

Horford Would Replace Kevon Looney

Golden State is seeking to add size and shooting this summer. Horford would be a solid addition for the Warriors after the team lost Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans in free agency.

ESPN’s Marc Spears said during Monday’s episode of ESPN’s NBA Today that the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Atlanta Hawks are interested in signing the 6-foot-9 big man.

In 60 games (42 starts) with the Boston Celtics in 2024-25, he averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 27.7 minutes per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field, 36.3% from deep, and a career-best 89.5% at the foul line. It should be noted that Horford isn’t ruling out retirement. “Horford’s future remains unclear,” The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported last week. “A league source said Monday that Horford is taking his time while assessing offers from multiple teams but added that the 39-year-old is considering retirement, too.” Golden State Traded Melton To Nets In December 2024

Meanwhile, Melton signed with the Warriors last offseason and played in six games before suffering an ACL injury. He was later traded to the Brooklyn Nets and was a favorite among the coaching staff.

The 27-year-old averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 2024-25 with Golden State while shooting 40.7% from the field, 37.1% from beyond the arc, and 62.5% at the foul line.

Depending on the financial results of a future Kuminga deal, the Warriors could potentially have access to both the $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception and the $5.1 million bi-annual exception, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

If both remain available, it means Golden State would be able to add Horford and Melton.