Warriors Predicted To Target Bucks’ Brook Lopez This Offseason

The Golden State Warriors are expected to target Milwaukee Bucks unrestricted free agent center Brook Lopez this offseason, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

“I think the one name to keep an eye on regarding that center position is Brook Lopez,” Marks said on NBA Today. “The center market is thin. When you look at Myles Turner, you’re probably not going to afford him, so the next best big out there is Brook Lopez.”

Bobby Marks on the Warriors: "I think the one name to keep an eye on regarding that center position is Brook Lopez"



Lopez, 37, is in the final season of a two-year, $48 million contract. The 2013 All-Star earned $25 million last season and made $23 million in 2024-25. Golden State might even be able to sign him at a discount because of his age.

“Stanford grad, makes his home in Fresno,” Marks added. “What is the number on a Brook Lopez-type contract if you can get him on a one-year flier here to patch up that center position?

In 80 games (all starts) of 2024-25, Lopez averaged 13 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 31.8 minutes per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field, 37.3% from deep, and 82.6% at the free throw line.

Warriors Could Add Brook Lopez To Replace Kevon Looney

The 7-foot-1 Lopez also finished second in the league in blocks (148) and fifth in block percentage (5.4%). His elite shot-blocking ability, durability, and shooting stroke would make him a valuable addition for the Warriors.

In Milwaukee’s 127-120 overtime win against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 13, he recorded a season-high 29 points on 9-of-17 (52.9%) shooting from the floor, 5-for-8 (62.5%) from 3-point range, and 6-of-8 (75%) at the foul line.

Golden State is preparing for the potential exit of veteran center Kevon Looney, who has spent his entire 10-year NBA career in the Bay Area. He will be a free agent this summer after earning $8 million in 2024-25.

According to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Looney prefers to stay put with the Warriors this offseason.

“I hope the feeling is mutual,” Looney said. “… They expressed [interest in a reunion], but it’s the NBA. There’s a lot of time until free agency starts. Let’s see what happens.”

If the Warriors move on from Looney, there’s a strong chance that Lopez will be pursued.