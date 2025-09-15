Warriors reportedly offered Jonathan Kuminga a three-year, $75 million extension

In two weeks, NBA training camps will begin. Most teams have a majority, if not all, of their 15 roster spots filled. However, that is not true for the Golden State Warriors.

As of September 15, the Warriors have only nine of their 15 roster spots filled for 2025-26. That’s because Jonathan Kuminga remains unsigned this offseason. He is the domino that will trigger the rest of Golden State’s plans. NBA insiders reported that Golden State offered Kuminga a three-year, $75 million deal. That included a team option in the third season.

What type of deal will Jonathan Kuminga sign this offseason?

The Warriors are now offering Jonathan Kuminga a 3-year, $75.2M contract, per @ShamsCharania "The Warriors have strengthened their effort. Late last week, Dunleavy offered Kuminga a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option in the third season, sources told ESPN."



Jonathan Kuminga’s contract has held Golden State back all offseason. The Warriors’ front office and Kuminga’s agent have been negotiating for months. This offseaosn, four restricted free agents were waiting to be signed. Cam Thomas signed a one-year qualifying offer with Brooklyn. Josh Giddey inked a four-year, $100 million extension with the Bulls. Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga and Philadelphia’s Quentin Grimes are restricted free agents who remain unsigned.

On Monday, September 15, NBA insider Shams Charania shared new information about the ongoing Jonathan Kuminga saga. Reportedly, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. offered Kuminga a three-year, $75.2 million deal. However, the third year of that contract is a team option. Golden State is offering Kuninga $48.3 million guarenteed at signing.

The Golden State Warriors REJECTED a trade offer from the Kings that included Malik Monk and a first-round pick in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga, per @ShamsCharania "The Warriors had shut down sign-and-trades, steadfast all offseason in declining frameworks of Royce O'Neale and…"

Jonathan Kuminga and his agent are hesitant to sign the deal. They believe the deal is more of a trade asset for the Warriors, rather than a commitment to Kuminga long-term. Veterans on Golden State’s roster, like Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, have reached out this offseason. Despite their efforts, Kuminga is still unsigned.

According to Shams Charania, the key issue in this hold-up is the team option. Jonathan Kuminga and his agent have asked for a deal with a player-option in the third season. He’s only been offered one deal this offseason that didn’t include a team option. That was a three-year, $54 million deal. With just weeks before training camp begins, the Warriors need to sign Jonathan Kuminga or trade him. He’s restricted their plans the entire offseason.