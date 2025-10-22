A Rookie Moment to Remember

Golden State Warriors rookie Will Richard didn’t just earn his first NBA points on Tuesday night — he earned the game ball and his team’s full respect. After the Warriors’ 119–109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, coach Steve Kerr made sure Richard’s debut was one to remember.

“We gave him the game ball afterward for his first hoop,” Kerr said. “I told the guys, usually, I know when it is somebody’s first hoop, and I make sure we get the ball from the officials right away. I completely forgot tonight. I told the guys the reason I forgot is that Will looks like he is in his seventh year. He doesn’t look like a rookie out there.”

Will Richard gets the game ball after a strong NBA debut 🥳pic.twitter.com/gQgclgLFqN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 22, 2025

Calm, Confident, and Ready

Richard, the 56th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, began his professional journey with the Memphis Grizzlies before being traded to Golden State. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old guard made his NBA debut and looked poised from the start. In limited minutes, he tallied five points, one rebound, and one assist while showing smooth movement within the Warriors’ offense.

Kerr praised the young player’s maturity and composure. “He doesn’t look like a rookie,” the coach emphasized — a statement that spoke volumes given Golden State’s veteran-heavy roster.

The rook knocks down a triple 👏pic.twitter.com/xammGsogIo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 22, 2025

Earning Trust Early

Throughout the preseason, Richard impressed both teammates and staff with his smart play and effort on both ends of the floor. Kerr noted that his instincts and steady decision-making have stood out since training camp. Those traits earned him valuable minutes in the regular-season opener against a Lakers team featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Warriors’ system demands intelligence, spacing, and quick reads — qualities Richard already seems to grasp. His performance, though modest statistically, reflected a readiness beyond his years.

A Promising Start

Earning the game ball in a debut is no small feat, especially on a championship-caliber team like Golden State. For Richard, it’s more than a keepsake — it’s validation of his preparation and potential.

If his first game is any indication, the Warriors may have found another young piece capable of fitting seamlessly into their winning culture.