Warriors’ starting lineup in 2025-26 could be close to 35 years old on average

With the 2025-26 NBA season just weeks away, teams are finalizing their rosters. Recently, the Golden State Warriors signed several free agents. That included Al Horford, DeAnthony Melton, and Gary Payton II.

For the upcoming season, the Warriors have plenty of veteran talent on their roster. Players well into their NBA careers include Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, Buddy Hield, and Al Horford. NBA insiders have reported that Golden State could have a starting lineup with an average age of 35 years old in 2025-26. There’s no denying the veteran talent the Warriors will have.

What will the Warriors’ starting lineup in 2025-26 look like?

The oldest player on Golden State’s roster for the upcoming season is one-time NBA champion Al Horford. He just turned 39 years old in June and is set to enter his 19th year in the NBA. Horford was a member of the Boston Celtics in 2024-25. He played in 60 of their 82 games and made 40 starts. Will head coach Steve Kerr use Al Horford as a starter in 2025-26? The big man averaged 27.7 minutes per game last season for Boston. Horford could still start at center for Golden State and have rotational minutes with someone like Quinten Post.

Steph Curry is the second-oldest player on the Warriors’ roster at 37 years old. The four-time NBA champion is set to enter his 17th professional season. At this stage in his career, Curry is still as dominant as he’s ever been. Despite being at the tail end of his career, Curry can carry the Warriors at times. Golden State’s third-oldest player for the 2025-26 season is 36-year-old Jimmy Butler.

The Warriors’ projected starting lineup: Stephen Curry

Moses Moody

Jimmy Butler

Draymond Green

Al Horford

At the 2024-25 deadline, Butler was traded to the Warriors. The six-time all-star will play his 15th professional season with Golden State in 2025-26. Draymond Green is the fourth-oldest player on their roster at 35 years old. Green is set to enter his 14th season with the Warriors. At 32 years old, Buddy Hield is the fifth-oldest player on Golden State’s roster.

If Horford, Curry, Butler, Green, and Hield were in the starting lineup, the Warriors would have an average age of 35.8 years old. However, Hield is unlikely to be part of the starting lineup. DeAnthony Melton could replace him. The 27-year-old would only bring the average age down to 34.8 years old. Brandin Podziemski is also in the running for a starting position. Podziemski could bring the average age closer to 33 years old. We’ll wait and see what lineup head coach Steve Kerr uses on opening night.