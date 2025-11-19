NBA

Warriors’ Steph Curry (ankle) could miss the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

November 19, 2025

Steph Curry and the Warriors were on the road for a fifth consecutive game on Tuesday night. They had a matchup vs. the Orlando Magic. Despite Curry scoring 34 points, the Warriors lost 121-113.

Golden State is 9-7 this season, currently 8th in the Western Conference. In the first half against the Magic, Curry tweaked his ankle. That was the second time he’s done that in the last week. NBA insider Anthony Slater reported that Curry is “very iffy” to play in the second game of a back-to-back. That is the sixth consecutive road game for the Warriors. Then they are back home on Friday vs. Portland. Two days’ rest might be what the veteran PG needs.

Steph Curry is listed a day-to-day due to an ankle injury


In the 2025-26 season, Steph Curry has played in 13 of the Warriors’ 16 games. On Tuesday, Curry had 34 points, three rebounds, nine assists, and three steals. However, Golden State lost 121-113 to the Magic. That snapped a three-game win streak for the Warriors. Curry spoke with the media afterwards and said he tweaked his ankle in the first half. He also tweaked the same ankle last Friday vs. the Spurs.

Steph Curry told the media he will see how his foot responds to the flight/sleep. NBA insider Anthony Slater believes Curry is “very iffy” to play vs. the Heat. At this point in the season, there is no reason for the Warriors to risk any further injury. Especially sicne Steph tweaked his ankle twice in a week. In the three games that Steph Curry has missed in 2025-26, Golden State is 1-2.


If Steph Curry is out on Wednesday, the Warriors will need several players to step up. Jimmy Butler is more than capable of leading the team in scoring. He’s averaging 20.1 points per game this season. Butler led the Warriors to their only win without Steph Curry in 2025-26. However, that was vs. the 1-13 Indiana Pacers. Not exactly the most competitive team at this point in the year.

Moses Moody could also see a larger role on Wednesday if Curry is unavailable. Moody has played in 14 of the team’s 16 games this season and has made six starts. He scored a career-high 32 points on Sunday, November 16, vs. the Pelicans. His 12.6 points per game average in 2025-26 is a new personal best for the 23-year-old. We’ll wait and see if Steph Curry (ankle) is available on Wednesday vs. the Heat.