This Monday night in North Carolina, the Warriors beat the Hornets with a comfortable 119-101, which means that the California squad are now 16-15 in the 31 games they have played on the road this season. Stephen Curry lead the way once again and produced an interesting record last night.

With this performance, Curry became the fourth oldest point guard in NBA history to record back-to-back games with at least 20 points and 10 assists, only behind in age by Steve Nash, Chris Paul, and Sam Cassell. Now Golden State are 4.5 games back of Houston for the fifth seed in the West.

The Warriors icon dedicated a lot of praise for LaMelo Ball, who ended the game with 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block. “He’s tough. He’s unorthodox the way he gets to his jumper, his space creation. He just has his style, and he’s very comfortable doing it.

“He can have huge games because he’s confident in himself,” Curry shared. “Hopefully, he can stay healthy. His availability is everything. I went through it my first three years. He’s been going through it, so hopefully, he can turn the corner and get his body right so that he can be out here and then take that next step.”