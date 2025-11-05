Warriors’ Steph Curry (illness) will not be available on Wednesday evening vs. the Kings

After a 118-107 win vs. the Suns on Tuesday night, the Warriors are 5-3 in 2025-26. Golden State is a perfect 4-0 at home to begin the year.

Jimmy Butler only played 14 minutes against Phoenix and exited the game early due to injury. Steph Curry had to step up and carry the Warriors on Tuesday night. He finished the game with a team-high 28 points. Curry told reporters he felt like he was running on empty for most of the second half. The veteran guard is dealing with an illness. Head coach Steve Kerr announced that Steph Curry will not be available on Wednesday vs. the Kings.

Steph Curry will miss tomorrow’s game in Sacramento, Steve Kerr said. He labeled Jimmy Butler as questionable. pic.twitter.com/iFcFv8IUjS — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 5, 2025



On Wednesday night, the Warriors are set to be without four-time NBA champion Steph Curry. The 37-year-old was dealing with a cold during Tuesday’s win vs. the Suns. After the game, Curry admitted to the media that his “gas tank was on E” in the second half. Despite that, Curry battled vs. Phoenix and helped the Warriors pull off a 118-107 win. Steph Curry and Moses Moody played a team-high 34 minutes, and Draymond Green played 33 for Golden State.

Moody provided a spark of scoring off the bench for the Warriors on Tuesday. He had a season-high 24 points vs. the Suns. It was his second time in six games this season that he finished with at least 20+ points. In a postgame press conference, Curry was unsure if he would play on Wednesday vs. the Kings. Not too long after, head coach Steve Kerr ruled Curry out vs. Sacramento.

Steph Curry said his “gas tank was on E” in the second half due to his cold. He said he was going to see the team doctors before officially deciding whether to travel/play vs Kings tomorrow night, but sounds unlikely. pic.twitter.com/1ADxuyeMeR — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 5, 2025

The Warriors could be without the top two scorers on their roster when they face the Kings. Curry has already been ruled out, and Jimmy Butler is questionable. Butler was questionable to play on Tuesday night due to back soreness. He tried playing through the injury but exited the game after 14 minutes of action. Without Curry, Golden State might need Butler’s offensive output on the court.

If Curry and Butler are out on Wednesday, it could be a massive offensive day for Jonathan Kuminga. He’s started all eight games for Golden State in 2025-26. Kuminga is averaging 16.4 points per game this season. He’s scored 24+ points twice this season. Additionally, Moses Moody could start on Wednesday without Steph Curry in the lineup. Moody gave the team solid production on Tuesday vs. the Suns. The Warriors are on the road Wednesday evening to face the Kings.