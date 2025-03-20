Coach Steve Kerr decided to rest Stephen Curry during their last game on Tuesday against Milwaukee, after explaining that the Warriors superstar just needed and emotional and mental rest. However, the 37-year-old should return this Thursday evening against the Raptors.

“The last three games I think he’s been tired, but it’s more of a mental and emotional fatigue than physical,” the Golden State coach said before this week’s match at Chase Center. “He’s fine physically. When he’s emotionally tired, it affects his decision-making. He’s a little bit out of sorts.”

Curry’s absence paved the way for Jimmy Butler to take over offensively and put up an impressive stat line against the Bucks which included 24 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in the Warriors’ 104-93 victory over the Bucks.

Kerr explained afterwards that he usually resists the idea of giving his best player a day off, especially coming off Monday night’s 114-105 loss to the Nuggets. Steph had played 34 or more minutes during six of the Warriors’ last 10 contests.

“We’ve got lots of experience with Steph. We know him well,” the Warriors coach said about the player who scored only 20 points on 6-for-21 shooting against Denver. “He just needs a night off once in a while. He’s for sure earned it.”

Even tough Golden State have won 5 of their last 17 games, they have won 7-3 this campaign without Curry, who has been shooting 37% from the floor (32-for-86) and 32.2% (19-for-59) from long distance in his last five matches with the Warriors.

“I feel fine,” said the point guard, who is averaging 26.6 points and 6.6 assists in 33.5 minutes in March. “Obviously I didn’t play great at all, so everybody including Coach is going to try to figure out why. Mostly the turnovers, dumb plays all night, but I had a really good run.”