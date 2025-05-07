Warriors’ Steph Curry Ruled Out At Least 1 Week With Hamstring Strain

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been ruled out for at least one week with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. The team provided the update Wednesday afternoon.

Curry suffered the injury in the first half of the Warriors’ 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timerbwolves in Game 1. He had 13 points in 13 minutes. Buddy Hield and Draymond Green picked up the scoring slack with a combined 42 points including nine three-pointers.

This one week timeline would theoretically rule Curry out through Game 4 on May 12 and make his next possible return date May 14th for Game 5. If a Game 6 is necessary, it would provide an additional three days of and be played on May 18. A potential Game 7 would be on May 20th.

It is the first muscle strain of Curry’s career.

“He’s obviously crushed,” coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday’s win. “But the guys picked him up and played a great game, and obviously we’re all concerned about Steph but it’s part of the game.”

Game 2 is Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Rockets Series Takes Its Toll?

One has to wonder if this is the price the Warriors are forced to pay for having its first round series against the Houston Rockets extend to seven games.

Golden State took a 3-1 series lead on Apr. 28 and had opportunities to close it out on Apr. 30 and May 2. They failed on both occasions and so had to play Game 7 on May 4th. Game 1 against Minnesota was on May 6th.

At 37-years-old, one has to wonder if a few days off could have made a difference. He’s been nursing a thumb injury as well.

What’s obvious now is the Warriors, despite persevering to victory on Tuesday, face a Herculean task without Curry.

Peak Playoff Jimmy Needed Now

If there is a reason for Warriors fans to remain hopeful it is Jimmy Butler.

Acquired at the trade deadline, this is one man who knows how to rise to the occasion and lift his teammates along with him.

Butler finished Game 1 against the Wolves with 20 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. He only shot 7-for-20 from the field, though, and they’ll need better from him in that regard moving forward.

It’s probably unreasonable to expect Green to contribute at least 18 points per game for as long as Curry’s out, and so who else steps up in the scoring department will be a big factor.