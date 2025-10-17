Warriors’ Steph Curry Wants To Play For Steve Kerr Until Retirement

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has no desire to play for anyone but Steve Kerr over the final years of his career.

Kerr currently has one year remaining on his deal while Curry has two. Curry was asked about the possibility of a split because the contracts aren’t lined up.

“I don’t want to,” Curry said in an exclusive ESPN interview with Anthony Slater. “We deserve that, I feel. Things change in this league. We can only control so much. But I think we’re in a very unique situation that we deserve the opportunity [to ride it out].”

The 37 year old clearly understands that there’s a possibility he won’t have a choice. Curry’s words weigh a ton with the Warriors, though, and if he feels this strongly about Kerr, the franchise would have to make an honest effort to keep him around.

The player-coach duo has been together for 11 years now, winning four championships together. Kerr took over the team from Mark Jackson with the intention of getting the team over the hump and did so in style.

Golden State’s run with Curry as the franchise is now a significant chapter in NBA history and Kerr deserves his flowers for his part.

How Kerr Won Over Curry?

It’s worth remembering that Curry was a big supporter of Jackson as head coach. He was upset about the decision to fire Jackson and voiced his displeasure to then GM Bob Myers. Curry clarifies, though, there was never a grudge held towards Kerr and was optimistic about the future regardless.

The two first bonded over a round of golf at Pebble Beach where Kerr teamed up with Joe Lacob to take on Steph and his dad Dell Curry. There were discussions about the possibility of trading Klay Thompson for Kevin Love. Some time was also spent discussing the Jackson firing and Kerr’s offensive concepts that could unleash the Warriors.

“That’s when I really went into my spiel,” Kerr said. “My whole thing was: ‘I’m here to help you build on the foundation that Mark has already built.’ I told him they were the fourth-ranked defense. Mark changed the culture and got them serious about two-way basketball. He established that. I said, ‘I’m not here to do anything other than help you build on the foundation that’s already there.’ And it was genuine.

“Mark’s a friend of mine and I was genuinely impressed with the job he had done.”

Honesty Key To Kerr, Curry’s Relationship Longevity

There are times where Curry has had to take Kerr’s criticisms in the right spirit. There have been other times where Kerr has recognized he crossed a line and apologized.

Kerr first apologized after the Warriors lost the 2016 NBA Finals. Curry had a crucial turnover late where he attempted a behind-the-back pass. Speaking to media after the game, Kerr said “Curry could’ve been smarter.”

The moment hurt Curry and family questioned why Kerr would say such a thing publicly. Kerr responded by requesting to meet Curry at his home to which the greatest shooter of all time obliged. The two had a heart-to-heart where Kerr apologized and they were able to put it behind them.

Now that doesn’t mean Kerr can’t challenge Curry. He’s done so many times and even as recently as this past season. When Curry struggled with turnovers while being hurt in a win over the Toronto Raptors, Kerr chastised him in front of the whole team for his lack of ball security.

“Most people think Steph can do what he wants,” Draymond Green said. “No. He’s on Steph’s ass all the time. Defense, turnovers. He coaches Steph really, really, really hard. I don’t think people realize that.”

Each year, we get one step closer to Curry and Kerr’s “last dance.”