After a lot of talk sparked this week on Stephen Curry’s condition, with his own coach suggesting that “every once in a while he needs a night off,” it seems as if he’s really going to need some rest now. The Warriors star had to leave Thursday’s 117-114 win against the Raptors after he fell hard on the floor.

The Golden State guard was ruled out in the second half due to a pelvic contusion, but we still haven’t received any updates on his status. After the match, coach Steve Kerr affirmed that the 37-year-old would need to have an MRI before drawing any conclusions.

The veteran was driving towards the rim with 3:32 left in the third quarter, when he decided not to jump, but to pass the ball to Jonathan Kuminga instead. During his flight, a Raptors rival slightly pushed him enough for him to land on his back.

Curry remained on the floor in pain, while the medical staff looked over him. Eventually, he walked off the court by his own to sit on his squad’s bench, until he decided to head to the locker room. “He thought he might be able to come back” into the game, Kerr recalled. “We just decided not to risk anything. So, hopefully it’s not bad.”

Teammate Draymond Green described the incident as a “scary moment” when Steph went down.”He hit that ground hard,” the four-time champion said postgame. “You could hear it. It was crazy. Obviously a very scary moment for us, for him. Hopefully he’s good.”

It is almost a given that Curry, who ended the game with 17 points in 25 minutes of play, won’t participate in this Saturday’s game in Atlanta. The Warriors are getting ready to start a six-game road trip tomorrow, starting in Georgia.

Before last night’s clash against Toronto, Kerr explained how the team was dealing with Steph’s load management. “The last three games I think he’s been tired, but it’s more of a mental and emotional fatigue than physical,” he assured. “He’s fine physically. When he’s emotionally tired, it affects his decision-making. He’s a little bit out of sorts.”