Warriors’ Stephen Curry Has ‘No Clue’ When He Will Retire From NBA
Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry is entering his 16th NBA season this fall, but the two-time MVP still doesn’t have a retirement timeline in mind at this late stage of his Hall of Fame career.
“No clue. I just know it’s closer than it was even yesterday,” Curry told ESPN’s Malika Andrews when asked if he knew when he would finally call it quits.
“Acknowledging it is fun, because the more I talk about it, the more I appreciate what all goes into preparing yourself. But all of that stuff is just the privilege that you’ve earned. I’m trying not to put any timestamps or anything, other than the sense of urgency on it now.”
Stephen Curry Became 26th NBA Player To Reach 25,000 Points
In 70 games (all starts) last season, Curry averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 32.2 minutes per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field, 39.7% from deep, and 93.3% at the foul line.
On March 8, he became the 26th player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points during the third quarter of Golden State’s 115-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons.
Per Basketball Reference, Curry hit the mark in his 1,011th regular-season game. He finished with 32 points, three rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 33 minutes of action.
Curry also became the first NBA player to make 4,000 career 3-pointers. Curry (4,058) and James Harden (3,175) are the only players in league history to make at least 3,000 career 3s.
“It’s crazy, crazy,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said about his veteran superstar. “It feels like 25,000 3s, actually. It’s dynamite. Just night after night, and tonight was obviously not a great shooting night for him.
“But I loved that he played through fatigue and a physical defense and got to the line 12 times. He was brilliant on a night when his shot really wasn’t there, he was still brilliant. That’s the mark of a great player.”
Curry Signed Extension With Warriors Last Year
Last August, Curry signed a one-year, $62.6 million extension with the Warriors. The deal keeps the 11-time All-Star under contract with Golden State through the 2026-27 season.
Curry became the fourth NBA player, along with LeBron James, Paul George, and Kevin Durant, to pass $500 million in career earnings.
Per Spotrac, Curry still had two years remaining on the four-year, $215.4 million contract he signed in August 2021.
He was eligible to sign only a one-year extension due to the NBA’s over-38 rule, which prevents teams from offering contracts of four years or more to players who are or will be 38 years old during that deal.
The Warriors visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 21 to open their 2025-26 season.