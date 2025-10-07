Warriors’ Stephen Curry Has ‘No Clue’ When He Will Retire From NBA

Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry is entering his 16th NBA season this fall, but the two-time MVP still doesn’t have a retirement timeline in mind at this late stage of his Hall of Fame career.

“No clue. I just know it’s closer than it was even yesterday,” Curry told ESPN’s Malika Andrews when asked if he knew when he would finally call it quits.

“Acknowledging it is fun, because the more I talk about it, the more I appreciate what all goes into preparing yourself. But all of that stuff is just the privilege that you’ve earned. I’m trying not to put any timestamps or anything, other than the sense of urgency on it now.”

Stephen Curry Became 26th NBA Player To Reach 25,000 Points