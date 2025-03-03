Six-long years had passed since the last time Stephen Curry dunked a ball. The Warriors guard was all by himself below the rim for what would seem an uncontested layup, but he decided to go all for it to throw down a one-handed jam this past weekend against the 76ers.

The Golden State icon had produced his last dunk on February 21, 2019 at the Oracle Arena, which was his team’s old home. After the game in which they lost to Philadelphia on Saturday night, the 36-year-old guaranteed that was the last dunk of his career.

Steph’s breakaway dunk cut down the Sixers’ lead at 109-104 midway through the fourth quarter, but wasn’t enough that night to continue they winning streak. As the four-time champion is set to turn 37 this month, he explained why he wishes to retire from dunking.

“I’ve been feeling pretty good,” Curry said after he scored 29 points and 13 assists. “I’ve been dealing with some knee stuff all year. Take advantage of a cherry-pick opportunity. That will probably be my last dunk, though. I’m calling it right now, that was the last one you’ll ever see.”

This means that his first-ever slam at the Chase Center, will be the last. Golden State assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse teased the player due to his lack of dunking during a practice session, which is why Steph pointed at him on the bench after his recent one.

“It was a very random comment this morning and the fact that it happened was hilarious,” said the all-time NBA leader in three pointers. “For sure,” Curry said. “I will only lay the ball up. It took everything out of me to get up there.”

The soon-to-be 37-year-old has been averaging 24.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals per match so far during this 2024-24 NBA campaign.