Warriors’ Steve Kerr blames ‘billionaires’ for recent coach firings

Updated2 hours ago on April 10, 2025

Kerr and Curry defiant

The NBA endured some stunning news at the start of this week, when the Nuggets decided to fire Michael Malone, the same coach that delivered the franchise’s first-ever championship, just a bit under two years ago. This is why so many fans, experts, and even other coaches have opened up a debate about ownership.

One of the first to make himself heard on the matter was Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who shared his thoughts about the most recent discharge, pointing the blame towards big-money executives.

The tactician started out by saying he was “shocked, like everyone” about Malone’s dismissal. Even thought he later admitted he didn’t know the details behind what happened, he said: “It doesn’t seem right, but this is the business we’re in. We’re all going to suffer a similar fate at some point, that’s kind of the way it is.”

The Denver organization not only fired Michael, but also general manager Calvin Booth, on Tuesday, just 11 days after the Grizzlies let go of head coach Taylor Jenkins. Not only were both tacticians let go so close to the playoffs, but they were also standing in fertile ground to qualify.

Kerr then explained why so many wealthy club owners have only brought more uncertainty to his job. “I think one thing that’s happened is most teams are now owned by billionaires, big corporations,” said the Golden State icon. “So, we’re all more expendable. There’s so much money in the business right now.”

He then added: “There’s pluses and minuses to that. We’re all making bigger salaries than we were five years ago, but we’re much more vulnerable, because I think a lot of owners aren’t that concerned with firing a guy and paying him off to go away.”

Malone had been at the Nuggets’ helm for almost ten years, and led the franchise to their first-ever title in 2023. The former tactician currently hold the record for most wins in Denver history with 471 in total. “This decision was not made lightly and was evaluated very carefully,” said the vice chairman of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment.

