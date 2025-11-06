Warriors’ Steve Kerr is unfazed by Al Horford’s shooting struggles early in 2025-26

The Golden State Warriors were on the road Wedneday night for the second game of a back-to-back. On Tuesday, November 4, the Warriors beat the Suns 118-107.

Against the Kings on Wednesday, Golden State was without the production of PG Steph Curry. The Warriors lost 121-116 without Curry and are 5-4 this season. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to the media. He was asked about Al Horford’s shooting struggles to begin the year. Kerr said he is unfazed by Horford’s slow start and is confident his shots will eventually go in.

Al Horford is struggling offensively to begin his tenure with Golden State

Al Horford is 5-of-24 from 3 six games into his Warriors tenure. He missed all seven tonight. “I thought Al played a great basketball game tonight. The ball didn’t go in. He took all the right shots. They all looked good. They’re going to go in. He’s Al Horford.” pic.twitter.com/Vl0MDFfmBG — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 6, 2025



Veteran big man Al Horford is in his 19th professional season and his first with the Warriors. Horford has played for the Hawks, 76ers, Thunder, Celtics, and now the Warriors. His longest tenure was nine seasons with Atlanta and seven with the Celtics. Horford had two separate stints with Boston and won a championship with the team in 2024. Following the 2024-25 season, Horford hit unrestricted free agency.

On October 1, 2025, the Warriors announced that they signed Al Horford to a two-year, $11.65 million contract. Horford is on the books for $5.69 million in 2025-26. Additionally, he has a player option in 2026-27 worth $5.9 million. To begin the 2025-26 season, Al Horford has appeared in six of the Warriors’ nine games. He is averaging 4.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

Warriors centers played a combined 51:10 tonight against the Kings. They shot 1-15 from the field and 0-10 from 3pt. Quinten Post: 15:38, 0-5 FG, 0-3 3PT Al Horford: 26:30, 0-8 FG, 0-7 3PT Trayce Jackson-Davis: 9:02, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3PT — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 6, 2025

While his overall production has taken a step back in recent years, Al Horford has been a consistent shooter. The big man averages .375% from beyond the arc for his 19-year career. However, Horford is shooting just .208% from deep to begin 2025-26. Despite his shooting struggles, head coach Steve Kerr is confident in Al Horford’s abilities.

The veteran is still getting adjusted to the new environment and role with the Warriors. It could take some time for Horford’s shooting numbers to balance out. Head coach Steve Kerr said that a slow start was to be expected from Horford. He joined the team on their second day of traning camp and has been slowly adjusting. It’s only a matter of time until we start to see vintage production from Al Horford.