Warriors’ Steve Kerr Names Jonathan Kuminga Starter ‘Going Forward’

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga made his fifth start of the NBA season Tuesday night after making just 10 appearances in the starting lineup last season.

Jonathan Kuminga To Remain Warriors Starter

Three of the five starters in Golden State’s current lineup are NBA veterans: Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. Warriors coach Steve Kerr has now named his fourth man.

“He’ll be our starter going forward,” Kerr said ahead of the Warriors’ 98-79 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. “He’s been fantastic. Last night we put him on Ja [Morant]. Tonight we’ll put him on James Harden. I think he’s ready.”

Despite bringing in Al Horford during the offseason for his 19th season, Kerr had decided to limit the former Boston Celtics big man to roughly 22 minutes per night as a reserve.

Moses Moody, the planned starter in Horford’s place, also injured his calf in a training camp practice. That ultimately opened an opportunity for Kuminga to prove doubters wrong.

Steve Kerr calls Jonathan Kuminga an entrenched starter: “Yes. He’ll start tonight and he will be our starter going forward. He’s been fantastic. Last night, put him on Ja. Tonight we will put him on James Harden. I think he’s ready.” pic.twitter.com/Jn7YuxWH7c — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 29, 2025



Thus far, Kuminga has held up his end of the two-year, $48.5 million deal he signed earlier this month.

His contract includes a team option in the second year that is designed for either Golden State or another team if and when the former first-rounder is traded during the upcoming season.

Maybe Kuminga will stay put in the Bay Area, as the 6-foot-8 wing is averaging 16.2 points on 53.7% shooting through five games. He’s made seven of his 16 3-point attempts. The 23-year-old also has 37 rebounds, his most ever in a five-game stretch.

“The way he’s rebounding, the way he’s attacking the rim, that’s what makes him special,” Kerr said. “When he’s playing to that talent, to that ability, it changes our team.”

Golden State Trio Has Outscored Opponents By 37 Points

Kerr is concerned about Kuminga’s fit alongside Butler and Draymond Green in the frontcourt. That combination fell short of expectations late last season, but Kuminga has stepped up his game.

Through five outings this season, Kuminga, Butler, and Green have played 74 minutes together. The Warriors have outscored opponents by 37 when that trio shares the court, per ESPN Stats & Information.

According to Basketball Reference, Kuminga averaged 6.8 rebounds per 36 minutes last season — that number is now 8.8 through five games this season. Although the campaign just started, this stat seems promising.

“I think it’s just mindset,” Kerr said of Kuminga’s rebounding. “There’s no technique happening that’s been a shift. It’s just a desire to go get the ball, over and over again, and he’s doing a phenomenal job of that. It changes our team – you can feel it.”

The Warriors visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday to begin a long road stretch. Golden State is set to play 10 of its next 12 games away from Chase Center.