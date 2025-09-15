Warriors Still Targeting Al Horford Amid Jonathan Kuminga Rumors

NBA veteran big man Al Horford remains a “target” for the Golden State Warriors this offseason, according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater and Shams Charania.

Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga Continue Contract Stalemate

Slater and Charania reported Golden State plans to use its taxpayer midlevel to fill out the roster, with guards De’Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Seth Curry as other potential signings.

“It’s why [Stephen Curry], [Jimmy Butler], and [Draymond Green] are not agitating behind the scenes. They know the strategy, sources said, and have approved that anticipated result,” reported Slater and Charania.

Golden State has yet to sign any of those available players to a standard deal, as such a move would carry critical implications for Jonathan Kuminga’s ongoing restricted free agency.

“But the tentative plan hard caps them at the second apron and means $22.5 million is the most they could give Kuminga next season while holding 15 rostered players, a figure that has so far proven too low for Kuminga to accept in a multi-year deal attached to a team option,” the report said.

In 60 games (42 starts) with the Boston Celtics last season, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 27.7 minutes per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field, 36.3% from 3-point range, and a career-best 89.5% at the foul line.

Al Horford Expected To Sign With Golden State

Slater reported in August that “those around the league continue to ticket Horford to the Warriors when the free agency dust ultimately settles,” even though the stalemate might not be resolved until later this month.

“But Horford is comfortable waiting,” Slater wrote. “Retirement remains on the table, sources said, though the Warriors appear to be operating as if he is a firm part of their plan next season.”

Slater and Charania also reported Monday that Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy offered Kuminga a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option in the third season.

Such a contract would mean $48.3 million guaranteed in the first two seasons and the same per year salary as fellow restricted free agent Josh Giddey, who re-signed with the Chicago Bulls on a four-year, $100 million deal.

In addition, the Warriors reportedly made a non-team-option contract offer of three years and $54 million fully guaranteed for an average of $18 million per year, but that deal fell below the annual average salary that Kuminga has been seeking.

If a new contract with Golden State isn’t reached soon, Kuminga will have no choice but to accept his $7.9 million qualifying offer. He has until Oct. 1 to make that decision.