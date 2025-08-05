Warriors Unwilling To Trade Buddy Hield, Moses Moody

The Golden State Warriors reportedly turned down a sign-and-trade offer from the Sacramento Kings that included a three-year, $63 million deal for Jonathan Kuminga and the Kings sending veteran guard Malik Monk and their lottery-protected 2030 first-round pick to the Warriors.

Warriors Refused To Move The Salaries Of Moses Moody Or Buddy Hield

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, that deal was rejected because it would have required Golden State to move more salary elsewhere to stay under the first apron. Those contracts would have belonged to Moses Moody or Buddy Hield. The Dubs weren’t ready to part ways with either guard.

“If that pick didn’t convey, then the Warriors would get the least favorable of the Kings or San Antonio’s first-round pick in 2031,” Amick wrote. “Those protections have been the primary sticking point, team sources said, as the Warriors have insisted that the first-rounder be unprotected. Thus, the stalemate.”

Moody, 23, averaged career highs of 9.8 points, 1.3 assists, and 22.3 minutes to go along with 2.6 rebounds per contest, while shooting 43.3% from the field and a career-best 37.4% from deep in 74 games (34 starts) last season.

Meanwhile, in a full 82 games (22 starts), Hield averaged 11.1 points, 3.2 boards, 1.6 dimes, and 22.7 minutes per contest. The 32-year-old also shot 41.7% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc.

Golden State Expects Jonathan Kuminga To Be On 2025-26 NBA Roster

Amick added that Golden State expects Kuminga to be on its roster next season. However, much can change in the months ahead, as his one-year, $7.1 million qualifying offer deadline is Oct. 1.

The Warriors’ standing offer to Kuminga is reportedly two years, $45 million with a team option in the second year, but they want Kuminga to waive the no-trade clause that would automatically come with this contract. Kuminga refused to waive it because he wants leverage, especially after a situation like this.

Bay Area journalist Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard also confirmed the rumors.

“The word I got when I checked in with a Warriors source on Sunday: Kuminga won’t be traded this summer. He’ll be back on the Warriors’ roster to start the season,” he wrote. “But several sources have indicated that the Warriors have been unenthusiastic about the general idea of a Kuminga sign-and-trade from the outset.

“The broad context is that [Warriors owner] Joe Lacob remains a fan of Kuminga’s and is determined to either keep the 22-year-old on the roster or get real value in return. And he’s willing to wait it out.”

Golden State could trade Kuminga during the 2025-26 season. If a deal is still not reached, the former first-rounder could seek a larger deal in unrestricted free agency next summer.