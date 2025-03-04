NBA

Warriors vs Knicks Same-Game Parlay: Best Player Prop Bets & SGP Picks for March 4

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Updated1 hour ago on March 04, 2025

Warriors vs. Knicks pic

Steph Curry and the Warriors are on the road Tuesday night to face Jalen Brunson and the Knicks. It’s the first of two meetings this season between Golden State and New York. 

Coming into the contest, the Knicks are (4.5) points favorites. Below, we’ll dive into our best player prop bets and same-game parlay picks for tonight’s Warriors vs. Knicks game. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. EST on TNT.

Note: Odds via BetOnline. Accurate as of March. 4, 2025

Warriors vs Knicks Same-Game Parlay: Best Player Prop Bets & SGP Picks for March 4


Best player prop bets for Warriors vs. Knicks:

Steph Curry Over (4.5) three-pointers (-120) 

Golden State’s Steph Curry is in his 16th professional season with the Warriors. He’s averaging (24.0) points per game in 2024-25. However, the 35-year-old has been on a tear over his last 12 games. In that time, Curry has been averaging (30.3) points per game. In seven of those 12 games, Curry has gone over (4.5) three’s. That’s why we like Steph Curry over (4.5) threes at (-120) tonight against the Knicks.

O.G. Anunony Over (15.5) points (-110)

O.G. Anunoby is in his second season with the Knicks. His first full season with the team. New York acquired Anunoby ahead of the 2023-24 trade deadline. In 77 career games for New York, Anunoby is averaging (15.6) points per game. In his last 10 games, Anunoby has scored over 15.5 points six times. That includes 23 points against the Heat on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby over (15.5) points is set at (-110).

Same Game Parlay Picks for Warriors vs, Knicks:

Three-pick parlay: Jalen Brunson over 24.5 points, Josh Hart over 8.5 rebounds, and Steph Curry over 34.5 points, rebounds, and assists (+240) 

Jalen Brunson’s (26.1) points per game leads the Knicks in 2024-25. New York is at home tonight to face Steph Curry and the Warriors. Brunson’s O/U for points is set at (24.5) tonight vs. the Knicks. He’s gone over that number in eight of his last 13 games. Josh Hart is averaging (9.6) rebounds per game this season. Second to only Karl-Anthony Towns for New York.

For his size, Josh Hart is one of the best rebounders in the modern NBA. A six-foot-four forward/guard shouldn’t average close to 10 rebounds per game. However, that’s the tenacity that Hart plays with each night. He’s gone over (8.5) rebounds in 22 of his last 29 games. Finally, we have PG Steph Curry who will play at MSG tonight. His O/U for points, rebounds, and assists is set at (34.5). Curry has gone over that number in nine of his last 20 games for the Warriors. The PG is known for putting on a show when he plays at Madison Square Garden.