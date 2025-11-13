Washington State Fires Athletic Director Anne McCoy

Less than 18 months after Washington State elevated Anne McCoy to athletic director, the two sides are parting ways. McCoy has worked at the university since 2001.

“Anne has provided steady leadership through one of the most complex and pivotal periods in the history of Cougar Athletics,” WSU President Elizabeth Cantwell said Wednesday in a statement.

“She built a strong foundation for the program’s future grounded in integrity, academic success, and care for our student-athletes. We are deeply grateful for Anne’s decades of service and her unwavering commitment to Washington State University.”

Washington State Promoted Anne McCoy To Athletic Director In 2024

Per ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura, McCoy served in the AD role on an interim basis until she was promoted in spring 2024 by former president Kirk Schulz, who retired earlier this year and was replaced by Elizabeth Cantwell.

The reason for McCoy’s dismissal wasn’t immediately clear, but the move was not for cause, sources close to the university told Bonagura.

Jon Haarlow, the chief operating officer for WSU athletics, has been named interim AD until a replacement for McCoy is found, Washington State announced.

Can confirm via sources that Washington State has fired AD Anne McCoy. She was promoted to the head AD Job in the spring of 2024. She’s worked at the school for more than two decades. First report from @PercyAllen206. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 12, 2025



McCoy helped guide WSU through a tumultuous period, as the school has been up against the collapse of the Pac-12 and its rebuild ahead of the 2026 season.

She was responsible for hiring football coach Jimmy Rogers, who is in his first season, and men’s basketball coach David Riley, who has just started his second season.

McCoy also hired swimming coach Russ Whitaker, women’s golf coach Kevin Tucker, and extended the contract of women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge.

McCoy Oversaw Cutbacks Within WSU Athletics Department

In addition, McCoy helped the Pac-12 secure a media rights agreement with CBS Sports and The CW Network, which runs through the 2030-31 season.

According to Percy Allen of The Seattle Times, McCoy oversaw cutbacks within the WSU athletics department.

The Cougars eliminated the field events from the track and field program along with three coaches within the department, which she said totaled roughly $300,000 in savings.

Deputy AD Ike Ukaegbu is also leaving for Utah State to be deputy athletic director, the Aggies announced Wednesday.

This season, the WSU football team is 4-5, the men’s basketball team is 1-2, and the women’s basketball team is 0-3.