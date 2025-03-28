Do the Wizards have a first round pick? Despite enduring the heaviest loss in Washington’s history, the result leaves them in a good position heading into the NBA Draft.

Pacers Inflict Washington Wizards Biggest Loss in Franchise History

Just as spirits had lifted slightly in the capital after snapping a five-game skid against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Wizards endured one of its darkest chapters on Thursday night.

Nine of Indiana’s players posted at least 10 points as Washington were dismantled with ease in front of a disgruntled home crowd, with Tyrese Hailburton putting up 29 points as the highest scorer on the night.

With the Pacers outscoring Washington by 16 points in the fourth quarter, the final score read 162-109. In doing so, both franchises set new record; the Pacers collected the biggest win in its history, while the Wizards’ biggest loss in the NBA was confirmed.

It leaves Washington on 16-for-57 for the season, but despite a soul-crushing defeat, it isn’t all doom and gloom.

Do the Wizards Have a First Round Pick in the NBA Draft?

According to host of the ‘The Wizards Podcast’ Greg Finberg, the beatdown at the hands of Indiana confirms the Wizards will get to keep their first round pick.

Finberg indicated that the New York Knicks owned the rights to the pick if it fell outside the top 10. Therefore, the protections move over to the 2025-26 season, where the pick is top-8 protected.

Under the new NBA lottery rules, the sixth-worst team in the league can never fall below the 10th overall pick in the Draft. Washington’s 57th loss of the season guarantees that they will be within that unfortunate bracket at best.

Along with their first round pick the Wizards have an opportunity to pick up two second round players — one of which comes courtesy of the Phoenix Suns.

There is quiet hope amongst the Wizards faithful that they have an opportunity to cherrypick a franchise-defining player. NBA sportsbooks have listed Washington just behind the Utah Jazz to be the team with the number one overall pick, meaning there may be an opportunity to pick up the likes of leading draft prospect Cooper Flagg.

2025 NBA Draft odds: Which team will draft Cooper Flagg?

Washington Wizards: +500

+500 Charlotte Hornets: +550

+550 New Orleans Pelicans: +550

+550 Utah Jazz: +550

+550 Chicago Bulls: +700

+700 Brooklyn Nets: +850

+850 San Antonio Spurs: +850

+850 Toronto Raptors: +950

+950 Philadelphia 76ers: +1000

+1000 Portland Trail Blazers: +1800

+1800 Houston Rockets: +3700

+3700 Sacramento Kings: +5500

+5500 Dallas Mavericks: +6000

+6000 Miami Heat: +10000

Latest odds from BetOnline.