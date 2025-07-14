Washington’s Alex Sarr made NBA summer league history on Sunday against Brooklyn

The summer league is an important time for young players and front offices. Top draft selections and undrafted players are trying to prove they belong in the NBA.

At the same time, front offices are scouting these players for their 2025-26 roster. On Sunday, the Wizards’ summer league squad was facing the Brooklyn Nets. Washington won the game, 102-96, and second-year pro Alex Sarr had a monster game for the Wizards. He finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and a summer league single-game record eight blocks.

Alex Sarr dominated the Nets defensively on Sunday in the summer league

Alex Sarr broke the Summer League record for the most blocks in a single game (8). pic.twitter.com/IRp0e0kxWh — Real Sports (@realapp_) July 14, 2025



With the second pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the Wizards selected big man Alex Sarr. The 20-year-old started 67 of the team’s 82 games in 2024-25. Sarr averaged 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. He finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting. Players are allowed to participate in the summer league for up to three years after they’re drafted. Alex Sarr is taking advantage of that by playing for the Wizards this summer.

Despite being a full-time starter as a rookie, Sarr is using this time to continue developing his game. Alex Sarr might be in store for a massive jump in his production from year one to two. The big man was an elite defensive presence on Sunday vs. the Nets. He had an NBA summer league record of eight blocks in one game. Washington has a young roster, and this allows Sarr to play a key role for the team.

ALEX SARR: DOMINANT DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCE Watch all 8 blocks from the 2024 No. 2 pick 👏😤 pic.twitter.com/Le5agjNpiL — NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2025

As a rookie, he averaged 13.0 points per game. His career-high is 34 points, and he flashed his offensive potential later in the season. In an eight-game stretch, Sarr had 20+ points five times. The Wizards hope Alex Sarr’s dominance in the summer league gives him confidence when the regular season begins. Washington is relying on Sarr to take a step forward in year two. He showed signs of that on Sunday.