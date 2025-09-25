NBA

Washington’s Bilal Coulibaly (thumb) to return in first or second week of the season

Updated4 hours ago on September 25, 2025

As a franchise, the Washington Wizards are trying to get over the hump. For the last seven seasons, the Wizards have been irrelevant in the East. They have just one playoff appearance in that time. 

Their 18-64 record in 2024-25 was the second-worst in the NBA, only to the Utah Jazz. Ahead of training camp beginning next week, Washington’s GM Will Dawkins provided an injury update for two players. Alex Sarr will be limited to start the preseason. Bilal Coulibaly could miss the first one to two weeks of the 2025-26 season.

The Wizards do not anticipate Bilal Coulibaly missing increased time due to injury


In the 2023 NBA draft, the Wizards used the 7th overall pick to select Bilal Coulibaly out of France. Over two seasons, Coulibaly has played in 122 games and made 74 starts. Last season, the young SF started all 59 games he appeared in for Washington. Bilil Coulibaly averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Additionally, he averaged 33.0 minutes per game in his second professional season.

During the 2025 offseason, Coulibaly was competing in EuroBasket with his home country of France. Bilal Coulibaly suffered a thumb injury in EuroBasket and needed a small surgery. Recently, Wizards’ GM Will Dawkins said Coulibaly will miss the training camp. Additionally, the 21-year-old could miss the first two weeks of the 2025-26 season.

While his offensive skillset needs work, Bilal Coulibaly is one of the Wizards’ top defenders. He stands six-foot-eight and has an impressive seven-foot-two wingspan. During his second season, he averaged 1.3 steals per game for Washington. The Frenchman could see an expanded role in year three with the Wizards. When he returns from injury, Coulibaly will be a full-time starter.

Along with Bilal Colibaly, general manager Will Dawkins gave an injury update on Alex Sarr. He was the second overall pick by Washington in the 2024 NBA draft. As a rookie, he played and started 67 games. Dawkins said Sarr will miss the start of training camp due to a calf injury. However, the team is hopeful the 20-year-old can be available by the end of training camp. Washington’s first game of the 2025-26 season is Wednesday, October 22, vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.