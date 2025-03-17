Washington’s rookie Alex Sarr made NBA history in a 126-123 win vs. Denver

The Washington Wizards are 15-51 through 66 games in 2024-25. In their last 10 games, the Wizards are 6-2 and have won two straight.

That includes a 126-123 victory in Denver on Saturday night. Rookie center Alex Sarr scored a career-high 34 points vs. the Nuggets. Additionally, he became the youngest center in NBA history to have 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

With the second overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the Wizards selected center Alex Sarr out of Bordeaux, France. The seven-footer is still 19 years old and has made 51 starts in 2024-25. Sarr is averaging (12.3) points, (6.7) rebounds, (2.3) assists, and (1.5) blocks per game. Against Denver on Saturday, Alex Sarr had a career-high 34 points. He was 12-28 from the field and 5-9 from beyond the arc. Sarr was also a perfect 5-5 from the free-throw line.

Along with his career-best offensive night, Alex Sarr made NBA history vs. Denver. He became the youngest center in NBA history to record 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists. It’s more than 3/4 of the season, but Sarr is starting to show signs of progression. His previous career-high before his 34 points on Saturday was 22. The 19-year-old needs to do this consistently to start earning respect from players and coaches around the NBA.

Alex Sarr looks more comfortable at the NBA level with each passing game. Washington is on the road Monday night to face the Trail Blazers. They are another team that will contend for the #1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Portland is favored by five points at home. Can rookie center Alex Sarr have another dominant game offensively after a career-high 34 in his last outing?