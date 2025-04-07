WATCH: A fan was ejected from the Celtics game after heckling Wizards’ Marcus Smart

In 2024-25, the Washington Wizards are 17-61. That is the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Washington will likely be one of the three teams with a 14.5% chance to have the #1 pick in 2025.

On Sunday, the Wizards were on the road to face the Celtics. Marcus Smart was with Boston for nine seasons. The Grizzlies traded Smart in 2024-25 to Washington. He’s played in 15 games and has made one start for the Wizards. Smart did not play on Sunday. During the game, a fan got into a small altercation with Brown. The former DPOY said the fan “crossed the line” and was later ejected from the game by security.

Marcus Smart got into it with a fan on Sunday night

A Boston Celtics fan was ejected for saying something to Marcus Smart 👀 (Via @Chris_232323)pic.twitter.com/NWvqxjkigN — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) April 7, 2025



Former Celtic Marcus Smart received a positive welcome back on Sunday when the Wizards were in town. Smart played in 581 games for Boston over nine seasons and made 360 starts. In 2024-25, Smart has played in 34 games. Nineteen for the Grizzlies and 15 for Washington. Memphis traded Smart to the Wizards in a three-team deal at the deadline.

Despite a pleasant return to Boston for Smart, one fan had to change that. On Sunday, Marcus Smart had to be held back by his teammates as a fan heckled him. Eventually, security de-escalated the situation and the fan was kicked out of the game. Smart pointed at the fan as he was escorted out. After the game, Smart spoke to the media and said this fan “crossed the line.” The 31-year-old said “We all know I don’t do line-crossing,”

Smart told the media it was unfortunate the fan had to make a scene like that on Sunday. The former Celtic wanted a peaceful return to Boston. For Washington, their 2024-25 season has four games left. It will be their fourth straight season having a pick in the NBA draft lottery. Last year the Wizards had the second overall pick and drafted Alex Sarr out of France. Where will Washington pick in the 2025 draft?