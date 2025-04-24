WATCH: Boogie Cousins calls Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert the most overrated player in the NBA

The Timberwolves were on the road Tuesday night to play the Lakers in Game 2 of the first round. In Game 1, Minnesota stunned Los Angeles and beat them 117-95.

Against the Lakers in Game 2, the Timberwolves struggled as a team. They scored just 85 points in a loss to the Lakers. After the game, FanDuel TV studio analyst DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins did not hold back. He called Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert the most overrated player in the NBA.

Does Rudy Gobert deserve to be called the most overrated player in the NBA?

Boogie Cousins says Rudy Gobert is the most overrated player in the NBA “You can’t be a 4x DPOY and get played off the floor.” (🎥 @RunItBackFDTV ) pic.twitter.com/8MeUxLO792 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 23, 2025



Over his 12-year NBA career, Rudy Gobert has received a heavy amount of criticism. The 32-year-old is known for his defensive intensity. Gobert is not the modern-day center who can space the floor and make threes. He’s a traditional center who plays with his back to the basket and looks to rebound. Rudy Gobert is a four-time Defensive Player of the Year. Additionally, Gobert is a four-time first-team All-NBA selection.

Gobert is still a double-double machine for the Timberwolves, but how effective is his play? After Minnesota’s loss on Tuesday, former NBA player Boogie Cousins had some interesting comments. He called Gobert the most overrated player in the NBA. This is after The Athletic released a poll saying players voted Tyrese Haliburton the most overrated player. Cousins explained how a player of Gobert’s caliber cannot “get played off the floor.”

His co-host, Lou Williams, tried arguing for Gobert, saying he was a “former” DPOY. However, that did not help him in trying to defend Gobert. Boogie Cousins argued that this same conversation happened eight years ago when Rudy won his first DPOY with Utah. Rudy Gobert may not be the most overrated NBA player, but his lack of effectiveness on offense is a major factor in the postseason. Game 3 between the Lakers and Timberwolves is on Friday night.