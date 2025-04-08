WATCH: Brian Windhorst called it ‘malpractice’ that Dallas did not get Austin Reaves in the Luka Doncic trade

In 2023-24, the Dallas Mavericks were the 5th seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The team made a surprise run to the NBA Finals. However, they lost in five games to the Celtics.

Despite the loss, Dallas brought back most of the pieces from last season’s roster for 2024-25. At the trade deadline, Mavs GM Nico Harrison made a flabbergasting move. Harrison traded his All-NBA PG Luka Doncic to the Lakers. In return, Dallas received Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. Recently, ESPN’s Brian Windhost called it “malpractice” that the Mavs did not receive Austin Reaves in that trade package.

The Lakers and Mavs have opposite outlooks for the 2025 postseason

Brian Windhorst goes off on Nico Harrison and the Dallas Mavericks “Mavericks not getting Austin Reaves in that trade is MALPRACTICE.” (🎥 @FirstTake / h/t @LakeShowScoop ) pic.twitter.com/N48TTnebzF — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 7, 2025



Ever since the Mavs traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers, GM Nico Harrison has taken a ton of criticism. His reasoning for trading Doncic was his lack of conditioning. Harrison felt this would lead to more injuries down the line. Additionally, he wanted to improve Dallas defensively. He accomplished that by adding Anthony Davis but gave up far more by trading away a generational talent like Luka Doncic.

On Monday, ESPN’s Brain Windhorst was on First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe. Windhost said it was “malpractice” that the Mavs did not get Austin Reaves in the trade package for Doncic. Reaves is averaging a career-high (20.2) points per game this season in 70 starts for Los Angeles. In 12 of his last 14 games, Reaves has scored 20+ points for Los Angeles. That includes six games with at least 30+ points.

With all the injuries Dallas has been hit with this season, they could have used a player like Austin Reaves. Instead, the Mavs are 10th in the West and will fight in the play-in tournament for a spot in the postseason. On the flip side, Austin Reaves and the Lakers are 48-30 this season, third in the Western Conference. Los Angeles added a generational talent in Luka Doncic and Dallas took a step back as a franchise. General manager Nico Harrison will be on the hot seat moving forward.