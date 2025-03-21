NBA

WATCH: Bronny James stars for Lakers with career-high 17 points in Bucks loss

By
Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku

Sports Editor

March 21, 2025

Bronny James

Bronny James scored a career-high 17 points against the Bucks on Thursday and the rookie earned plenty of praise after an impressive performance despite the loss.

Bronny James career game

With all of their regular starters sidelined on Thursday night, the Lakers turned to Bronny James to lead the team against a strong Bucks side.

Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Luka Doncic were all amongst those watching on from the bench and with such a thin roster it came as no surprise that LA struggled against Milwaukee.

Although the Lakers were blown out by the Bucks, Bronny James was a shining light in the Crypto.com Arena and his improvement was a noticeable one.

Bronny scored 17 in 30 minutes against the Bucks, shooting 7-10 including 2-4 from beyond the arc. James had never scored more than nine points in a game before Thursday.

Talking to the media post game, James admitted that he has gained confidence in the last few weeks and his big night against Milwaukee was a huge boost.

“Gaining my confidence and gain my comfortability over reps, you know, and getting out there and taking advantage of my opportunity if it’s given, so just being ready at all times is the biggest thing for me.”

At the business end of the season it is crucial that Bronny makes a good impression whenever he gets an opportunity on the floor, with the playoffs coming up in just over a month’s time.

It is unlikely that Bronny will get another chance to start this season with just 13 games left to play and the Lakers starters expected to return soon.

LeBron James is expected to return to action in the next two games for the Lakers, while both Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic were only rested against the Bucks following a demanding period without LeBron.