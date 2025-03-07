WATCH: Brooklyn Fans Go Wild As Steph Curry Hits Insane Triple

Steph Curry hit a fadeaway three-pointer from the logo just before the halftime buzzer, sending Brooklyn Nets fans into a frenzy.

The Golden State Warriors trailed by as many as 22 in the first half, before Curry led a furious rally with another hot shooting night. He finished with 40 points on the night including seven triples and a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. The Dubs won 121-119.

As the clock wound down before the halftime buzzer, fans were pretty silent and seemingly ready to make for the exits and have a break. As Curry threw up what would be a prayer for any other player in the league, the sense of anticipation grew. As the shot hit the bottom of the net, fans collectively lost their minds and cheered in awe.

Listen to only the audio and it would feel like a Warriors home game.

STEPH CURRY UNBELIEVABLE 3. 😱😱😱 REPEATING… SIMPLY UNBELIEVABLE. pic.twitter.com/TRMy4ikzeU — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2025

Brooklyn Fans Chant ‘MVP’ For Curry, Too

Making the shot all the more audacious is the fact that Curry was confident enough to do his trademark run back the other way before the shot went down.

It genuinely makes one wonder if there is such a thing as a bad shot for Curry — might need some analysis from Paul George. One of the game’s greats appears to be heating up at the right time and Brooklyn fans got their money’s worth on this night.

As if the adulation for a truly remarkable shot wasn’t enough, fans in Brooklyn also chanted MVP for Curry as he knocked down game clinching free-throws. The chants then continued after the final buzzer as Curry headed for the locker room as well.

MVP chants for Steph Curry at Barclays Center in Brooklyn 🗣️pic.twitter.com/gV6CFTfB94 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 7, 2025

Curry In Peak Flurry Mode Since Butler Trade

The Warriors are now 10-1 when Jimmy Butler plays. Curry looks absolutely rejuvenated since the trade and seems to be gearing up for another title run. He hadn’t hit the 40-point mark once before the trade.

In 14 games since Feb. 5, Curry is averaging 30.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and just under a steal. He’s knocking down 41.3 percent of his threes and 91.1 percent of his free-throws. He’s doing it all in 33.2 minutes per game.

He’s had several signature moments in that span, including a 56-point gem with 12 three-pointers against the Orlando Magic on Feb. 27.

Shaquille O’Neal recently claimed that Curry needs to be in the GOAT discussion alongside Michael Jordan and LeBron James. If Curry can indeed lead the Warriors to another title, that conversation could become very real.