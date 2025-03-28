NBA

WATCH: Bulls’ Josh Giddey hit a half-court buzzer-beater to stun the Lakers on Thursday

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated12 mins ago on March 28, 2025

Josh Giddey Bulls pic

The Bulls were home Thursday evening to face the Lakers. It was Chicago and Los Angeles’ second meeting in less than a week. On Saturday, March 22, the Bulls beat the Lakers 146-115 on the road. 

It took a 44-point fourth quarter for the Bulls to beat the Lakers 119-117. They were down five points with (12.6) seconds left in the fourth quarter. Josh Giddey hit a half-court buzzer-beater for Chicago’s comeback win. The Bulls have won four straight.

Josh Giddey hit a half-court buzzer-beater to defeat the Lakers on Thursday


Chicago had a crazy sequence of plays to win the game on Thursday. The Bulls were down 115-110 with (12.6) seconds left in the fourth quarter. Josh Giddey inbounds the ball to Nikola Vucevic who quickly swung a pass in the corner to Patrick Willaims. The former first-round pick knocked down a massive three and cut the Lakers’ lead to two points.

Los Angeles tried to inbounds the ball and it was stolen by Josh Giddey. He passed the ball to a wide-open Coby White who nailed the triple. That gave the Bulls a 116-115 lead in 6.1 seconds left. Lakers’ Austin Reaves hit a layup with 3.3 seconds left to give his squad the 117-116 lead. The Bulls were out of timeouts and had to quickly inbound the ball.

Josh Giddey had the ball at halfcourt and released it just before time expired. The 22-year-old hit a half-court buzzer-beater to stun the Lakers 119-117. It was an improbable win for the Bulls who had to score 44 in the fourth quarter to win. Giddey finished with game with 25 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, and two steals. Along with the game-winning shot. Chicago is 8-2 in their last 10 games and has won four straight. Their next game is Saturday vs. the Mavericks.