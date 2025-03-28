WATCH: Bulls’ Josh Giddey hit a half-court buzzer-beater to stun the Lakers on Thursday

The Bulls were home Thursday evening to face the Lakers. It was Chicago and Los Angeles’ second meeting in less than a week. On Saturday, March 22, the Bulls beat the Lakers 146-115 on the road.

It took a 44-point fourth quarter for the Bulls to beat the Lakers 119-117. They were down five points with (12.6) seconds left in the fourth quarter. Josh Giddey hit a half-court buzzer-beater for Chicago’s comeback win. The Bulls have won four straight.

Josh Giddey hit a half-court buzzer-beater to defeat the Lakers on Thursday

BULLS WIN ON AN ELECTRIFYING SEQUENCE ⚡️ Patrick Williams triple with 10.3 seconds left.

Coby White for the lead with 6.1 seconds left.

Austin Reaves takes the lead back with 3.3 to go.

Josh Giddey hits the #TissotBuzzerBeater. CLUTCH BASKETBALL AT ITS FINEST! pic.twitter.com/fPwP3IiVM1 — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2025



Chicago had a crazy sequence of plays to win the game on Thursday. The Bulls were down 115-110 with (12.6) seconds left in the fourth quarter. Josh Giddey inbounds the ball to Nikola Vucevic who quickly swung a pass in the corner to Patrick Willaims. The former first-round pick knocked down a massive three and cut the Lakers’ lead to two points.

Los Angeles tried to inbounds the ball and it was stolen by Josh Giddey. He passed the ball to a wide-open Coby White who nailed the triple. That gave the Bulls a 116-115 lead in 6.1 seconds left. Lakers’ Austin Reaves hit a layup with 3.3 seconds left to give his squad the 117-116 lead. The Bulls were out of timeouts and had to quickly inbound the ball.

Josh Giddey had the ball at halfcourt and released it just before time expired. The 22-year-old hit a half-court buzzer-beater to stun the Lakers 119-117. It was an improbable win for the Bulls who had to score 44 in the fourth quarter to win. Giddey finished with game with 25 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, and two steals. Along with the game-winning shot. Chicago is 8-2 in their last 10 games and has won four straight. Their next game is Saturday vs. the Mavericks.