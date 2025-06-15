WATCH: Caitlin Clark Returns In Style As Fever Hand Liberty 1st Loss

Caitlin Clark returned from a five-game absence due to a left quadriceps injury to lead the Indiana Fever to a 102-88 win over the New York Liberty.

She erupted for 32 points on 11-of-20 shooting that included tying her career-high with seven made threes. Clark scored 25 of her 32 points in the first half and also collected nine assists and eight rebounds.

Indiana actually set a franchise record with 17 made three-pointers on 35 attempts. The Fever went 2-3 in the five games Clark missed.

During her missed time, Clark did make time to watch the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.

It was quite the showcase between Clark and Sabrina Ionescu, the latter finishing with 34 points. She shot 11-for-20 from the field as well including four three-pointers. Breanna Stewart finished with 24 points.

For New York, this was its first loss of the season after winning nine straight to open the season.

Clark Takes Over In the First Quarter

Fans didn’t have to wait too long to see Clark back at her very best.

In the final three minutes of the first quarter, Clark had an and-1 followed by three straight triples on three consecutive possessions. What was once a 17-6 Liberty lead was now a game tied at 24 and the momentum had completely shifted.

Her three triples were measured at 33 feet, 27 feet and 31 feet, respectively, and came in the span of 38 seconds.

In the third quarter, Indiana had a game-defining 17-o run to close the frame.

LeBron James Cheers For Clark On Social Media

With time on his hands after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round, James took in the contest at home.

James posted on X, “The CC EFFECT!! WELCOME BACK! You were missed!”

Previously, James had posted on Instagram praising Clark and the response from Clark was to call James the “GOAT.”

The Fever next take on the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday while the Liberty will look to get back to winning ways against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday as well.