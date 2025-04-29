WATCH: Cavaliers Advance To Second Round With Sweep Of Heat

The Cleveland Cavaliers advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs with a resounding 4-0 sweep of the Miami Heat.

Miami came into Game 4 playing for pride having lost the first three games but were left bruised and battered. The Cavs jumped out to a 43-17 first quarter lead, then bumped that up to a 39-point advantage by halftime.

The final score was 138-83 in favor of Cleveland.

After a 37-point drubbing in Game 3, there was anticipation the Heat would put up a more spirited effort with their season on the line. Alas, the famous “Heat Culture” appears to run only as deep as the top tier talent on the roster.

Darius Garland sat for a second straight game after experiencing some pain in the big toe of his left foot. It is likely a precautionary move with how easily the Cavs have handled the Heat anyway.

Cleveland will have at least four days off before the East semifinals begin.

Cavaliers Await Winner of Pacers vs. Bucks

Cleveland will now play the winner of the series between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks.

With the Pacers having taken a 3-1 series lead and the Bucks having lost Damian Lillard to an Achilles tear, it appears very likely it will be Indiana in the next round.

Indiana was actually one of the few teams to win their season series (2-1) against the Cavs. The final game, though, was at the tail end of the season when none of Cleveland’s top five starters played.

What Next For Heat?

This is as uncertain an offseason Miami has faced since the departure of Dwyane Wade in 2016.

Miami had a first round playoff exit sandwiched between two seasons of missing the postseason entirely after that. Then, Jimmy Butler arrived.

Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Kel’el Ware are solid pieces to have, but none of them would be viewed as franchise cornerstones.

What happens with Andrew Wiggins will certainly be worth monitoring. Will he once again be viewed as a piece that could be used in exchange for disgruntled superstar? Who might that player be?

The Heat know how to attract top talent but it is a question of when they will be able to do so.