WATCH: Draymond Green stood up for Jonathan Kuminga when Caris LeVert began talking trash

On Saturday, the Warriors began the first game of a six-game road trip. They were in Atlanta to face the Hawks. Golden State was without all-star PG Steph Curry. He’s dealing with a pelvis injury.

The Warriors lost 124-115 and are 41-30 this season. During their game on Saturday, Atlanta’s Caris LeVert fouled Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga on a shot attempt. The two players began talking trash and a referee had to separate them. Draymond Green checked into the game and quickly quieted Caris LeVert with one comment. Green said, “You’ve been traded 7 times”.

Draymond Green was quick to defend Jonathan Kuminga on Sunday

Over his 13-year professional career, Draymond Green has been no stranger to talking trash. He’s been ejected countless times and is known for having a bit of a temper. On Saturday against the Hawks, Green did not start the trash-talking. It was Caris LeVert. He was gearing Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga and fouled him on a shot attempt. As LeVert walked away, he looked back at Kuminga and said, “You a**”.

Kuminga then told LeVert “You can’t guard me,” and LeVert repeatedly told Kuminga “You a**”. Veteran Draymond Green entered the game and quickly defended his teammate. Green looked at LeVert and said, “You’ve been traded 7 times”. That put a smile on Kuminga’s face as Green had the last laugh against LeVert.

Caris LeVert hasn’t been traded seven times in his career. However, he has been traded mid-season three times. In 2024-25, the Cavaliers parted ways with LeVert to acquire DeAndre Hunter from the Hawks. Draymond Green was quick to defend his teammate on Saturday against Caris LeVert trying to talk trash. While Green won the trash-talking, Golden State did not win on the court. Their next game is Tuesday on the road vs. the Heat.