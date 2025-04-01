WATCH: Dwyane Wade claims his stats would’ve been better if he didn’t value winning championships

Dwyane Wade has been retired for six seasons. He last played in 2018-19 for the Miami Heat. Wade played 948 of his 1,054 with Miami.

The 43-year-old was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2023. After his playing career, Wade spent three seasons with TNT as a studio analyst and has also dabbled in calling games. Wade created the WY Network where he has his podcast. He sits down with pioneers in sports, fashion music, and business. Recently, he was discussing the argument of comparing one player to another. He mentioned how his stats could have been better if he didn’t value winning championships.

Dwyane Wade claims he could have had better stats in his career

“I can have more stats if I didn’t care about winning a ring.” 👀 – Dwyane Wade (🎥 @wynetwork ) pic.twitter.com/SO9xQkTnOS — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 31, 2025



Miami went all in for the 2010-11 season when they traded for LeBron James and Chris Bosh. Both were in the prime of their career and joined Dwyane Wade as part of Miami’s big three. Together, the trio of James, Wade, and Bosh made four consecutive NBA Finals appearances and won two titles. It was an incredible two-year run for Miami.

During a recent episode of the WY Network by Dwyane Wade, the three-time NBA champion discussed how players are compared. Wade used a 30-floor hotel analogy to explain it. He mentioned how players like Bill Russell and Michael Jordan are on the 30th floor. Wade said he may be on the 25th floor but he’ll never reach the 30th. The 43-year-old explained how winning an NBA championship is a different type of success in the NBA.

There are career accolades that come along the way in a lengthy NBA career like Wade’s. However, the ultimate goal of basketball is winning. For Wade, that meant championships. He ended his 16-year career as a three-time NBA champion. On his podcast, Wade claimed he could have had better stats if he didn’t care about winning titles.