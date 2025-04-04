NBA
WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo made NBA history on Thursday vs. the 76ers
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were on the road Thursday night to face the Sixers. It was their fourth and final meeting in 2024-25 vs. Philadelphia.
On Thursday, Milwaukee was still without all-star PG Damian Lillard. That forced Antetokounmpo to be the Bucks’ primary ball-handler. Milwaukee beat the Sixers 126-113 and Antetokounmpo finished with a career-high 20 assists. Additionally, he is the first player in league history to finish a game with 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 20 assists.
How far can Giannis Antetokounmpo carry Milwaukee in the postseason?
Per the great @StatsWilliams, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first player in NBA history to have at least 35 points, 15 rebounds and 20 assists in a game.
— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 4, 2025
Seven players finished with at least 10+ points for the Bucks on Thursday night. As a team, they shot (51.6) % from beyond the arc against Philadelphia. The Bucks had 16 made three-pointers. Without Damian Lillard, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is the team’s primary ball-handler. Antetokounmpo excelled on Thursday for Milwaukee with a career-high 20 assists. He also had 35 points and 15 rebounds.
Giannis is the third player this season to have 30 points and 20 assists in a game. He joins Nikola Jokic and Trae Young. However, Antetokounmpo did make NBA history on Thursday according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. The 30-year-old is the first player in league history to finish a game with 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 20 assists. Giannis is the third Bucks player to have 20 assists in a single game.
Enjoy ALL of Giannis’ CAREER-HIGH 20 assists. pic.twitter.com/ANXoki724L
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 4, 2025
For the 2024-25 season, Giannis is averaging (30.4) points, (11.9) rebounds, (6.2) assists, and (1.2) blocks per game. It’s been another dominant year for the nine-time all-star. Antetokounmpo leads the NBA with (18.9) two-point attempts per game. Additionally, for the third consecutive season, Giannis leads the NBA in free throws attempted per game. After their win on Thursday, the Bucks are 42-34 through 76 games. They have six games left in the regular season. Milwaukee still has two extremely important matchups vs. the Pistons that will determine their playoff seeding.