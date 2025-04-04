NBA

WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo made NBA history on Thursday vs. the 76ers

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now.

Updated39 mins ago on April 04, 2025

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were on the road Thursday night to face the Sixers. It was their fourth and final meeting in 2024-25 vs. Philadelphia.

On Thursday, Milwaukee was still without all-star PG Damian Lillard. That forced Antetokounmpo to be the Bucks’ primary ball-handler. Milwaukee beat the Sixers 126-113 and Antetokounmpo finished with a career-high 20 assists. Additionally, he is the first player in league history to finish a game with 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 20 assists.

How far can Giannis Antetokounmpo carry Milwaukee in the postseason?


Seven players finished with at least 10+ points for the Bucks on Thursday night. As a team, they shot (51.6) % from beyond the arc against Philadelphia. The Bucks had 16 made three-pointers. Without Damian Lillard, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is the team’s primary ball-handler. Antetokounmpo excelled on Thursday for Milwaukee with a career-high 20 assists. He also had 35 points and 15 rebounds.

Giannis is the third player this season to have 30 points and 20 assists in a game. He joins Nikola Jokic and Trae Young. However, Antetokounmpo did make NBA history on Thursday according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. The 30-year-old is the first player in league history to finish a game with 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 20 assists. Giannis is the third Bucks player to have 20 assists in a single game.

For the 2024-25 season, Giannis is averaging (30.4) points, (11.9) rebounds, (6.2) assists, and (1.2) blocks per game. It’s been another dominant year for the nine-time all-star. Antetokounmpo leads the NBA with (18.9) two-point attempts per game. Additionally, for the third consecutive season, Giannis leads the NBA in free throws attempted per game. After their win on Thursday, the Bucks are 42-34 through 76 games. They have six games left in the regular season. Milwaukee still has two extremely important matchups vs. the Pistons that will determine their playoff seeding.