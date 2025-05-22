WATCH: Haliburton Does Reggie Miller Choke Celebration On Game-Tying Shot

Tyrese Haliburton hit a game-tying shot at the end of regulation to force overtime and did the Reggie Miller choke post to celebrate.

Making the moment even more spectacular was that he looked in the direction of Miller, who was commentating on the sidelines.

Trailing by two with 7.3 seconds remaining, Haliburton received the inbounds and raced up the court. Matched up against Mikal Bridges, he used a left-to-right crossover to create separation and attack the basket but Bridges poked at the ball from behind. It was enough to disrupt Haliburton’s rhythm even if he was able to maintain his dribble.

Seeing Mitchell Robinson standing tall at the basket in front of him, Haliburton retreated to the three-point line for a jumper. It clanged off the back rim and went straight up before dropping through the hoop.

Initially, Haliburton had actually thought he won the game with the shot and it was ruled a three-pointer live. Replays showed that his foot was on the line, though, and so it was ruled a two.

The Indiana Pacers went on to win 138-135 against the New York Knicks in an overtime classic. It was another shocking comeback by the Pacers after trailing by as many as 14 points with under three minutes remaining.

Haliburton finished the game with 31 points and 11 assists.

New York had done a lot right for much of the game to appear in control until late. It will take a lot to recover from a heartbreaking loss like this on their home floor.

Game 2 is Friday night at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Haliburton Revives Miller’s History With Knicks

Miller’s iconic choke sign towards hardcore Knicks fan and world famous director Spike Lee came in Game 5 of the 1994 East Finals.

The Pacers legend scored 25 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter to lead his team to victory. Though the Pacers won that game and took a 3-2 series lead, the Knicks won the final two games to win the series.

New York will be hoping for a similar fate this time around.

The one who was actually closer to making a Miller impersonation in this game was Nesmith. He erupted for 20 fourth quarter points that included six(!) three-pointers.

Speaking after the game, Haliburton made sure to credit Nesmith for making the drama at the buzzer possible.

“He made big shot after big shot,” Haliburton said. “Seeing the ball go in from him, it just made us feel like, ‘Oh, we got a chance, we got a chance.’ Coach drew up a great play there at the end to get him that wing three. That was really big to make it a two-point game.

“He shoots the cover off the ball, he works very hard, and it was really good to see that happen for him.”